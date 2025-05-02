Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Posts Provocative Message to Sikh Soldiers Following Pahalgam Attack

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– In a provocative and inflammatory message, pro-Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has urged Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army to refuse to fight if India goes to war with Pakistan, framing the neighboring country as a “friendly state” for Sikhs and supporters of Khalistan.

In a video message released after the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Pannun—chief of the banned group Sikhs for Justice—claimed that any Indian military action against Pakistan would mark the “final war” for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If India attacks Pakistan, then it will be the final war for India and PM Modi,” Pannun said, according to a report by Dawn. “The Punjabis on the Indian side would serve langar [community meals] to the Pakistani army.”

Pannun went further to appeal directly to Sikh soldiers, saying, “Now is the time to say no to Narendra Modi’s jingoistic war. Do not fight against Pakistan. Pakistan is not your enemy. Pakistan is and will be a friendly country for the Sikh people and for Khalistan. Once we liberate Punjab, Pakistan will be our neighbor.”

His remarks, widely condemned as incendiary and divisive, come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam massacre. The April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali tourist. Initial responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, although the group later denied involvement after India began preparing for a possible response.

Pannun’s claims have been dismissed as baseless and inflammatory attempts to exploit the situation and sow division within the Indian armed forces. His message attempts to stir dissent among Sikh soldiers at a time when the government has granted the military full operational freedom to respond to the attack with force, at a time and method of their choosing.

In a shocking and unsubstantiated allegation, Pannun also accused the Indian government of orchestrating the Pahalgam massacre, calling it “Narendra Modi’s government behind the Hindu killings.”

As tensions mount, Pakistani ministers have warned of imminent military action by India, prompting sharp declines in the Pakistani stock market earlier this week. However, Indian officials have not commented publicly on any planned operations.

The Indian government and security agencies have long regarded Pannun and Sikhs for Justice as extremist elements promoting secessionist propaganda. Pannun, who is wanted in India on multiple charges, continues to operate from overseas, frequently releasing anti-India content targeting the armed forces and government institutions. (Source: IANS)