Juju Productions Drops “Seeti”: Anuradha Juju’s Explosive Debut in Rap

BOSTON— Juju Productions, the Boston-based creative music and video production company for blending tradition with innovation, is turning up the heat — literally and lyrically — with the release of “Seeti”, the first-ever rap song by vocalist Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju.

Set to release on May 27, 2025, across all major audio platforms, Seeti is a powerful, genre-defying anthem that combines bold lyrics, poetic depth, and social commentary, with live debut scheduled the same evening at the Seeds of Peace Annual Gala in New York City.

The event supports a mission close to the heart of Seeti itself: building understanding among youth from conflict-torn regions.

At the heart of Seeti is a creative collaboration spanning generations and genres. The song features:

Vocals by Anuradha Juju and rapper Xenai

Lyrics by Boston-based poet Sunayana Kachroo

Music by award-winning composer Ishaan Chhabra

Mixing: Derek Ali (double Grammy winner)

(double Grammy winner) Mastering: Jett Halindo

Video and Photos: Cocoon Media.

A Soundtrack for Today’s World

“You know that sound when a pressure cooker’s about to blow? We turned it into a track,” said Prashanth Palakurthi, CEO of Juju Productions. “Seeti is the rising warning whistle of a society filled with misinformed opinions, hardened hearts, and sealed minds — and that whistle is too loud to ignore.”

In a world where opinions are louder than facts and disagreement is seen as betrayal, Seeti calls for empathy over animosity, and dialogue over discord.

“It’s not just a song,” said Palakurthi. “It’s the sound of the modern mind trying to breathe in a room full of hot air.”

From Meltdown to Music

The idea for Seeti was born not in a room, but during what Palakurthi jokingly calls his “world-class whining session” in Mumbai. “We live in the most hyper-connected era ever — thanks to Zuckerberg and crew. But somehow, facts became optional, and critical thinking got ghosted,” he said.

That rant, however, sparked something.

“Ishaan, not one to waste a good meltdown, turned it into a rap. Xenai jumped in with his sharp Gen Z perspective, and Sunayana added her lyrical wizardry,” Palakurthi recalled. “The result was a piece of music that reflects chaos, hope, and the desperate need to be heard.”

A Live Debut With Purpose

Seeti will be performed live at the Seeds of Peace Gala in New York City, a symbolic setting for a song that champions understanding across divides. Seeds of Peace is an organization that fosters dialogue between young people from regions of conflict, nurturing the very empathy and openness Seeti calls for.

Gala Details:

Date: May 27, 2025

Time: 6 PM – 10 PM

Venue: 583 Park Avenue, New York, NY

Website: www.seedsofpeace.org

Juju Productions creates music and video content rooted in Indian culture, yet designed to resonate globally. At its core is Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju, whose passion for fusing classical and contemporary styles continues to break boundaries — and now, with Seeti, breaks into bold new terrain.