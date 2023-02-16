Jubin Nautiyal releases devotional track ‘Mere Bhole Nath’ ahead of Maha Shivratri

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is known for belting out hit numbers such as ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’ and others, released a new track titled ‘Mere Bhole Nath’ on Thursday.

The song is a devotional track and is an ode to Lord Shiva.

The music video of the song takes the viewer on an emotional ride of an underprivileged boy. The music of the track is given by Jubin’s frequent collaborator Payal Dev with lyrics furnished by Vishal Bagh.

Jubin Nautiyal said, “Since Maha Shivratri is around the corner, I am really happy to release this song devoted to Lord Shiva. I hope the listeners feel the devotion and peace of mind as they remember Lord Shiva through this song. ”

Payal Dev, who gave music for this song, said, “Since the song is for Lord Shiva, it’s very soothing when you listen to it. I am really glad to have worked on this song especially for Maha Shivratri.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, ‘Mere Bhole Nath is now out on T-Series’ YouTube channel. (IANS)