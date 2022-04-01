John Abraham’s cold reply: I’m a Bollywood actor, won’t do any regional films

Hyderabad– Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is busy publicising his upcoming movie ‘Attack’, was quizzed about his appearance in a south Indian movie, which apparently irked the actor.

John, who was visibly irked with the question, asserted his choice not to act in regional movies.

Of late, there have been reports that John will be seen in an important role in Prabhas’s upcoming multi-lingual action movie ‘Salaar’.

When quizzed about the same, John said, “I am not acting in any regional films. I don’t know where this speculations started. I will never do supporting roles in regional films. I am a Bollywood actor.”

With this, it is confirmed that John isn’t a part of Prabhas’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Salaar’, but John’s way of answering the question has raised eyebrows.

While some south Indian websites reported the incident, they have raised a question on what was so offensive that John had reacted in that way.

John Abraham, was earlier quizzed regarding the box office clash of his movie ‘Attack’ with Ram Charan, NTR-starrer ‘RRR’. John’s cold reply to that question was discussed among fans as well. (IANS)