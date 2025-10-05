ISKCON Temple in Maryland Celebrates Dussehra with Grandeur

- Advertisement -

Washington– Dussehra was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural fervor at the ISKCON Temple in Maryland, USA, with officials from the Indian Embassy and dignitaries from the Maryland State Government joining the festivities.

India’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Ambassador Namya C. Khampa, extended festive greetings and lauded ISKCON for its continued efforts in promoting spirituality, cultural awareness, and interfaith harmony in the United States.

Sharing moments from the celebration on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy wrote:

“The Embassy joined the vibrant Dussehra celebrations at the ISKCON Temple, MD. Deputy Chief of Mission Amb. Namya C. Khampa conveyed greetings on the festival and lauded ISKCON’s role in promoting spirituality and interfaith harmony. The event saw participation from Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, several dignitaries from the Maryland State Government, and officials from the Embassy including Minister (Economic) and Minister (Community Affairs and Public Diplomacy).”

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the culmination of Shardiya Navaratri and is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. The festival symbolizes the eternal triumph of good over evil, commemorating Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, and is observed with processions, enactments of the Ramayana, and symbolic effigy burning.

Indian Embassy Marks Gandhi Jayanti in the US

Earlier, on October 2, the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. commemorated Mahatma Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary with a special event attended by members of the Indian diaspora, students, professionals, and friends of India.

At the event, Srimati Karuna, Director of the Gandhi Memorial Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, delivered an insightful talk on “Gandhi’s Life and Message”, sharing anecdotes from Mahatma Gandhi’s life, his philosophical inspirations, and his vision for peace and justice.

The event also featured a soulful rendition of bhajans loved by Bapu, performed by two young differently abled Indian artists, Anusha Manjunath and Vasundhara Raturi.

The Embassy posted:

“The talk was followed by a rendition of beautiful bhajans and songs that Bapu was fond of, by differently abled young Indian artists — Ms. Anusha Manjunath and Ms. Vasundhara Raturi.”

Gandhi Jayanti commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to truth, non-violence, and social justice, and is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence, reinforcing his timeless message of peace and ethical living. (Source: IANS)