Ishan Kishan Suffers Toe Injury Scare Ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Match Against Namibia

NEW DELHI, India — Defending champions India faced a brief injury scare on Wednesday when wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was struck on the toe during an optional net session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of their Group A match against Namibia.

Kishan was hit on the left foot by a sharp yorker from Jasprit Bumrah early in the practice session, leaving him in visible pain. He had been the first batter to take guard in the nets, facing deliveries from Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Washington Sundar.

After the impact, Kishan walked out of the nets grimacing before sitting down on the ground, prompting immediate attention from the team’s physiotherapists. Support staff removed his left pad and shoe as he was assessed, while bowling coach Morne Morkel checked on him during the evaluation.

Within a few minutes, Kishan attempted to walk barefoot, hobbling slightly but indicating that the injury was not as serious as initially feared. He soon put his shoe back on, padded up again, and briefly resumed batting, facing a handful of deliveries before stepping out and heading back to the dressing room with a staff member.

Although Kishan appeared in good spirits, he was seen with a noticeable limp. It was not immediately clear whether he ended his session as a precaution or to allow teammate Sanju Samson additional time in the nets. Samson is in contention to play Thursday’s match if Abhishek Sharma is unavailable. Sharma was discharged from hospital after being admitted earlier in the week with a stomach infection.

During the session, Indian batters focused heavily on power hitting, with captain Suryakumar Yadav launching a shot toward the imaginary third-tier stands. Several players, including Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, and Mohammed Siraj, did not take part in the practice, while Abhishek Sharma was also absent.

Weather conditions in New Delhi have featured bright afternoon sunshine, with temperatures dropping after sunset, raising the likelihood of dew during evening matches. A ground staff member said dew began settling in around 7:45 p.m. during India’s practice on Tuesday.

“Yes, the dew set in midway during India’s practice on Tuesday, but we have arrangements to minimize its impact so it doesn’t become a major factor in deciding the match,” the staff member said. (Source: IANS)