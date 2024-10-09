Infosys, Microsoft expand collaboration to help boost GenAI adoption globally

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru– Tech majors Infosys and Microsoft on Wednesday announced to expand their collaboration to help accelerate customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure globally.

The move is aimed at helping Infosys’ and Microsoft’s joint customers realise the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes.

Infosys became an early adopter of GitHub Copilot. It currently has over 18,000 developers who have generated and used more than 7 million lines of code from Copilot.

“This collaboration addresses various business problems by delivering heightened value to clients through a customer-centric approach, providing scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency across key sectors like finance, healthcare, supply chain and telecommunications,” said Anand Swaminathan, EVP and Global Industry Leader – Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys.

Infosys recently launched an industry-first, GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE).

The company said that in conjunction with Microsoft’s technology and its own industry-leading AI and Cloud suite of offerings, Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, as well as its AI-powered marketing suite Infosys Aster, the collaboration will help enhance customer experiences and drive the global adoption of enterprise AI.

Many of these solutions will be available on Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to utilise their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), creating a mutually beneficial market proposition.

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, said that the expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers.

“Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI Adoption and enable unprecedented innovation for customers,” said Dezen.

AI developer productivity benefits could boost global GDP by over $1.5 trillion by 2030.

A recent GitHub study revealed that users accept nearly 30 per cent of code suggestions from GitHub Copilot and report increased productivity from these acceptances within the first year in the market.

GitHub Copilot has been activated by more than one million developers and adopted by over 20,000 organisations. (IANS)