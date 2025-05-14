IndiGo to Resume Flights on Routes Suspended Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– IndiGo announced Wednesday that it will resume flight operations on all routes previously suspended due to recent geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

Beginning May 15, the low-cost carrier said it is reinstating service on routes that were temporarily halted due to developments in the northern region of the country. Some flights have already resumed, and others will be progressively restored over the coming days.

“Starting May 15, 2025, we are resuming our flight operations across routes that were temporarily suspended in view of recent developments in the northern region of the country. Some of these flights have already operated today, and more are progressively being restored,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline credited the rapid stabilization of its operations to the hard work of its teams, adding that this will allow travelers to plan their journeys with greater confidence.

“Please continue to check your flight status on our website or app closer to departure. Timely updates will be shared across all official channels. We deeply appreciate your patience and trust and look forward to welcoming you on board,” the statement added.

Other domestic carriers, including Air India, had also suspended flights to multiple destinations amid the conflict. Air India initially said it would gradually resume services to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot. However, following further developments, it temporarily halted flights to those cities once again.

“We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated,” Air India said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also announced the reopening of 32 airports for civilian operations. The clearance, initially effective through May 15, includes airports in Adampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

The move to reopen these airports came shortly after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement, effectively ending active hostilities and allowing for the restoration of normal flight operations. (Source: IANS)