India’s Travel and Tourism Sector Set to Reach 10% of GDP, Says WTTC Chief

New Delhi— India’s travel and tourism sector is poised to reach the global benchmark of contributing 10% to the nation’s GDP, up from the current 7%, according to Julia Simpson, CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). The statement comes as India’s tourism industry gains momentum, supported by strong government investment and a rising focus on sustainability.

Speaking via video at the India Travel & Tourism Sustainability Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, Simpson emphasized the vast potential of the sector, forecasting a 7% annual growth rate. She lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to boosting investment in tourism, recognizing its capacity to uplift communities and improve livelihoods.

Simpson also stressed the importance of sustainability, noting that 4.8% of India’s greenhouse gas emissions currently stem from the travel and tourism sector. However, she commended India for reducing its carbon intensity at a rate 13% faster than the global average.

The conclave, jointly organized by the MakeMyTrip Foundation and the WTTC India Initiative (WTTCII), marked the launch of the first India Travel & Tourism Sustainability Conclave. One of the key highlights was the unveiling of the Sustainable Hospitality Handbook by the Hotel Association of India (HAI) in collaboration with MakeMyTrip. The guide provides hotels with a practical framework for adopting eco-friendly practices across energy, water, waste, and community engagement.

MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra, addressing the gathering, projected significant growth for sustainable tourism in India over the next decade. He underscored the rising demand for eco-conscious travel, calling it one of the fastest-growing market segments. However, Kalra acknowledged that sustainable tourism still represents only a small portion of India’s overall travel activity, in contrast to global markets where sustainability has become a central focus.

During a panel discussion, Suman Billa, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, revealed that the government has initiated informal consultations with states to develop the country’s top 50 tourist destinations under a “challenge mode” framework. This initiative aims to elevate key locations to international standards of infrastructure, connectivity, and visitor experience.

India’s tourism sector—rich in heritage, culture, and natural diversity—is rapidly emerging as a global favorite and a critical pillar of economic growth. The Union Budget 2025–26 has earmarked ₹2,541.06 crore to bolster tourism infrastructure, skill development, and travel facilitation. The development of 50 top destinations, in collaboration with state governments, is a cornerstone of this effort.

In 2023, India earned $28 billion in foreign exchange through tourism, accounting for 1.8% of global tourism receipts and placing 14th globally. With continued investment and a clear vision, tourism is expected to play a pivotal role in India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. (Source: IANS)