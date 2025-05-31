Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Lead Pioneering Space Nutrition Experiments on ISS

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to conduct groundbreaking food and nutrition experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the upcoming Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday.

The space biology experiments—jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with support from NASA—aim to advance sustainable life-support technologies crucial for future long-duration space missions.

Focus on Space Nutrition and Self-Sustaining Life Systems

Dr Singh said the first experiment will explore the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae, a promising, nutrient-rich food source for space missions. The study will assess growth behavior and changes in transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes of various algae strains under spaceflight conditions compared to Earth-based controls.

“Microalgae grow quickly, produce high-protein biomass, absorb carbon dioxide, and release oxygen—making them ideal candidates for sustainable space nutrition and closed-loop life support systems,” said Dr Singh.

The experiments will use indigenously developed biotechnology kits tailored for microgravity, marking a significant step forward in India’s space biosciences capabilities. Designed and validated by Indian scientists, the kits highlight India’s growing self-reliance in high-end space and biotech research tools, reflecting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Spirulina: The Space Superfood

The second experiment focuses on the growth and proteomic response of cyanobacteria—specifically Spirulina and Synechococcus—under microgravity. These microbes will be cultivated using urea- and nitrate-based media, simulating potential use of human waste as a nutrient source in space.

The goal is to:

Evaluate Spirulina’s potential as a “superfood” for astronauts, due to its high protein and vitamin content,

Examine nitrogen recycling capabilities through urea-based media,

Study the impact of microgravity on metabolic efficiency and nutrient yield.

“These organisms could be key to carbon and nitrogen recycling in future space habitats,” Dr Singh added, emphasizing their role in closed-loop, self-sustaining systems for deep space exploration.

A Milestone for Indian Human Spaceflight

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is one of India’s first astronauts trained for human spaceflight. Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair serves as his backup for the Ax-4 mission.

The Ax-4 mission, managed by Axiom Space and launched via SpaceX Falcon 9, marks India’s first astronaut-led space biology research mission on the ISS. It’s a significant leap in India’s space journey, placing Indian scientists and astronauts at the forefront of frontier research.