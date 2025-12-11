Indian American Community Hailed as Economic ‘Bridge’ Amid Sharp Immigration Concerns

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The critical role of Indian Americans in deepening the U.S.–India partnership was front and center during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday, even as lawmakers sharply criticized the Trump Administration’s policies affecting visas, immigration pathways and broader bilateral goodwill.

During the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia hearing on the U.S.–India strategic partnership, Committee Chairman Bill Huizenga said more than “5 million Indian Americans contribute to the American economy… They serve in our military, they lead major companies,” describing the diaspora as “a living bridge of shared values, democratic principles and economic opportunity.”

Huizenga entered into the record a letter from the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce praising the hearing and emphasizing that the bilateral relationship is “not just a diplomatic one, but rather a living bridge.”

Dhruva Jaishankar of ORF America presented key economic data, noting that Indian-origin investors, entrepreneurs, students, physicians and researchers contribute “over $200 billion to the U.S. economy” and support “at least 830,000 American jobs in every one of the 50 states and territories.”

Alongside praise, lawmakers delivered stark criticism of recent policy moves. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove condemned the administration’s new $100,000 H-1B fee — “70 per cent of which are held by Indians” — calling it “a rebuke of the incredible contributions Indians have made” to American economic and scientific progress. She said the measure “attacks the people-to-people ties between the U.S. and India.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian American woman to serve in Congress, said legal immigration pathways are being “shut down.” Reflecting on her own time on a student visa and later an H-1B, she told the panel she has been hearing from constituents about rising “anti-Indian hate.” She underscored that “Indian Americans are extremely important to our economy, an integral part of our society… leading cutting-edge research to save lives.”

Jayapal warned that tariff escalation and immigration barriers risk “pushing India closer” to groupings such as BRICS and the SCO. She said Indian businesses in her district describe recent tariff hikes as “the greatest threat to their business in over 120 years.”

Sameer Lalwani cautioned lawmakers that rising hostility toward Indian students, technologists and researchers could damage U.S. innovation. “I would worry a little bit about the deterrence of students, scientists, and Indian businesses… that we have encountered on our own technological prowess,” he said.

Testimony throughout the hearing underscored that, beyond defense and geopolitical strategy, the Indian American community remains one of the strongest pillars of the U.S.–India partnership — and one of the most vulnerable to shifting political decisions in Washington. (Source: IANS)