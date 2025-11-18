India-US Partnership Growing Across Strategic and Economic Sectors, Says Piyush Goyal

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — The partnership between India and the United States remains strong and continues to expand across both strategic and economic domains, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. Speaking at an event hosted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Goyal reaffirmed the stability of bilateral ties and called the relationship grounded in “democracy, diversity, and a shared developmental vision.”

“There is no cause for concern regarding the bilateral relationship,” he said, adding that the U.S. considers India a trusted partner in advancing mutual economic and strategic goals.

Goyal emphasized that a broad and multifaceted relationship like the India-US partnership involves many moving parts, each progressing at its own pace. He stressed that India remains committed to advancing trade talks but must continue to protect the interests of its farmers, fishermen, small industries, and micro-enterprises during negotiations.

“Negotiations are a continuous process, and safeguarding India’s interests—particularly those of vulnerable communities—remains the top priority,” he noted.

Highlighting economic progress, Goyal recalled India’s ascent from being part of the ‘Fragile Five’ to becoming one of the world’s top five economies within the past decade. He predicted that India is on course to become the third-largest economy by 2027, citing strong banking institutions, moderate inflation, fiscal discipline, vibrant consumer sentiment, and infrastructure investments driven by GST reforms.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Goyal said that India is not simply an emerging market but an emerging model for inclusive development.

He outlined five key pillars supporting India’s journey toward “Amrit Bharat 2047”: solid macroeconomic fundamentals, sustainable and inclusive growth, a welfare-based development model reaching 140 crore citizens, a robust democratic framework, and a young, skilled workforce.

According to Goyal, India produces about 2.4 million STEM graduates annually and has either concluded or is negotiating several Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with advanced economies.

He also noted that India has made significant strides in improving the quality of life for its people, with near-universal access to food, housing, electricity, healthcare, education, clean water, and digital connectivity—areas that were once major challenges.

“IIndia is now an aspirational nation where every child has access to basic needs and opportunities for growth,” Goyal concluded. (Source: IANS)