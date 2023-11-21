INDIA New England News to Honor 20 Under 20 Stars on Dec. 2 Breakfast at Burlington Marriott, Hosted by Jharna Madan

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA—INDIA New England News will honor its 20 Under 20 shining stars of 2023 on Dec. 2, 2023, at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The breakfast award ceremony will be hosted by community influencer and catalyst Jharna Madan. Her co-host will be Ayush Agrawal, a 20 Under 20 Winner of the 2022 batch.

“As the privileged host of this upcoming event, I am filled with anticipation and gratitude,” said Ms. Madan. “It is an honor to be part of an occasion that celebrates the remarkable achievements of our youth—those whose endeavors not only inspire us today but will undoubtedly shape the narratives of tomorrow.”

She added: “My Co-MC Ayush Agrawal and I eagerly anticipate this upcoming event, where we will together illuminate the path of brilliance, passion, and promise. Guided by the incredible stories of the 20-Under-20 Stars for 2023, we look forward to celebrating the inspiring achievements of our youth, setting the stage for a future defined by their remarkable contributions.”

The 20-Under-20 Stars were selected based on their achievements, extracurricular activities, entrepreneurship, and participation in community service, as well as exceptional skills in writing, arts and music, among other factors. These winners will be celebrated with a breakfast award ceremony on December 2, 2023. To buy tickets, please click here.

Ms. Madan is a passionate community influencer and catalyst. She is the Director and Steering member of Hindi Manch and played a pivot role in the Fist Hindi Manch Rashtriya Mahotsav in 2018 & Hindi Manch Antarrashtriya Mahotsav in 2020. A passionate event planner, Ms. Madan is involved in several community and charitable organizations in the Boston metro area. She has been an Ekla volunteer for the past 12 years. IndiArt is her brain child and started the art contest in 2014.

She has also worked with South Asian Art gallery and launched “Local Art for Local Cause”. In 2020, she cofounded Sew, We care and Care4 Janitors initiatives to help communities during the covid Pandemic. She also revived Indi Art during the pandemic period which became very therapeutic for all ages. Professionally Ms. Madan works as a senior interior designer and project manager. She is also the TV Asia correspondent in Boston

Ms. Madan is true believer and follower of the concept of Seva, and has tried to incorporate that in her life.

Mr. Agrawal, a senior, attends school in Burlington. A generous, endearing, and diligent individual, he is dedicated to making a positive impact on society in whatever manner he can and takes great pride in the community and culture in which he lives. His time and efforts have been contributed to multiple non-profit organizations, such as Shishu Bharati School, Hindi Manch, Ekal Indi-Art, Dharma Center of America, and Indian Americans for Burlington.

In addition to serving his community and volunteering, Mr, Agrawal aids elderly people in need. He devoted numerous hours to assist in the production, editing, and uploading of videos that a senior citizen wished to share with the world. The recipe was posted on her channel.

He was honored for his outstanding achievements and as a 2022 Honoree of th India New England “20 Under 20” award.

He performed EMCEE at events for Indian Americans for Burlington and Hindi Manch – Baal Yuva Vibhag.

Furthermore, he is also a Vice President of his school’s DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) team. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. Mr. Agrawal competed at the district, state, and international level. He was one of a select few chosen to lead DECA at Burlington High School as a junior. Because of his position, he is responsible for mentoring and welcoming DECA’s newest members.