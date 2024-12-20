India 39th among 119 nations in WEF tourism development index, improves 2021 ranking

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Driven by improved infrastructure and friendly government policies to boost tourism, India is now ranked 39th among 119th countries in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024 report, published by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In the previous index published in 2021, India was ranked 54th. However, due to a revision in the WEF’s methodology, India’s 2021 rank was adjusted to 38th place, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of Tourism, under the schemes of ‘Swadesh Darshan’, ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ and ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development’, provides financial assistance to state governments, Union Territory administrations, Central agencies for the development of tourism-related infrastructure and facilities at various tourism destinations in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched India’s official portal for Medical Value Travel (MVT), which is the Advantage Healthcare India portal.

It is a “One-Stop” portal developed for the facilitation of information for those who want to avail medical treatment in India from abroad.

Earlier this week, President Droupadi Murmu said that India is emerging as a major centre for affordable medical tourism on the global stage, and doctors in the country play a significant role in this development.

“India is developing as a major centre of affordable medical tourism on the world stage and doctors have a major role in this development. People from other countries visit India to take advantage of the medical facilities available here,” Murmu said.

According to Shekhawat, with over 5,000 years of civilisational history, 43 World Heritage Sites, 56 potential World Heritage Sites, and around 3,500 monuments of national importance, “India’s cultural heritage stands as a testament to its global strength.”

Speaking at the ‘Embracing Diversity: Promoting Inclusive Tourism’ session at ‘Rising Rajasthan’ summit recently, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Virasat Bhi Vikas Bhi’ (heritage and development) has propelled the country’s progress, connecting India’s historical uniqueness with its modern achievements.

He also discussed India’s remarkable progress in the tourism sector, citing improvements such as a 1,50,000 km road network, the development of 500 new air routes, the construction of 150 new airports, and the introduction of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat. (IANS)