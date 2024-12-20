Golf: DeChambeau confirmed for International Series India

- Advertisement -

Gurugram– Golf star Bryson DeChambeau will tee it up at International Series India, scheduled from January 30 to February 2, marking the first time a defending major champion will be competing in the Indian subcontinent.

The Crushers GC captain joins Indian teammate Anirban Lahiri for the first of 10 elevated events on the 2025 Asian Tour calendar, with more marquee names to be unveiled for the $US2 million tournament taking place at DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram. DeChambeau, who formerly played on the PGA Tour and won two major championships, the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open, is currently active in the LIV Golf League.

The 31-year-old, renowned for his analytical approach to the sport which earned him the nickname “The Scientist”, won the US Open at Pinehurst in June, adding to the same title he won at Winged Foot in 2020.

With two wins on the LIV Golf League and seven PGA Tour titles, as well as his two majors, DeChambeau is one of the most dynamic figures in modern-day sport, well known all over the world thanks to his unorthodox approach to the game.

From gaining weight for increased driving distance, to designing his own clubs, he is famed for the analytical approach and unique vision that has brought marginal gains and reaped rewards over the years.

Born in Modesto city of California, DeChambeau is the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division I championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year. By winning the U.S. Open, he became the third player to win these three championships, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. (IANS)