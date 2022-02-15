I would skip French Open, Wimbledon instead of getting vaccinated: Novak Djokovic

London– World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic said that he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon this year if they require vaccination against Covid-19. He added that he is still unvaccinated and plans to remain that way, even if it means foregoing major tennis competitions including Grand Slams.

“Missing competitions and foregoing defending titles are the price that I am willing to pay,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by BBC.

However, he reiterated that he did not want to be lumped in with the anti-vaccine movement and was “never against vaccination.”

Djokovic, who has been treated as a hero by the anti-vaccine community after he was denied entry into Australia last month for the Australian Open, stated that he is not part of that movement, but thinks people should have the “freedom to choose” what is “appropriate for them.”

“Everyone has the right to choose, to act, or say whatever they feel is appropriate for them. I think everyone should have, the freedom to choose what you put into your body. And, for me, that is essential,” he said.

For the 20-time Grand Slam winner, this is a decision that could certainly impede his ability to compete in many of the upcoming tournaments.

“Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can,” he said. (IANS)