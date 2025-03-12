Hindi film music titans lend vocal prowess to ‘Be Happy’ album

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The soundtrack of the upcoming streaming movie ‘Be Happy’ starring Abhishek Bachchan was unveiled on Wednesday, and it features the titans of the Hindi film music going behind the mic.

The album features twelve original tracks, with playback singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Vishal Dadlani, and Sukriti Bhardwaj, rendering their vocals to these tracks.

The lyrics for the album are furnished by Pranav Vatsa with music composed by Harsh Upadhyay.

Talking about his song from the album, ‘Praan Pita Ka’, Kailash Kher said, “This song is special because it speaks of a love that is often unspoken, a father’s sacrifices, his silent strength, and the deep emotions he carries within. Shiv’s journey as a father in Be Happy is something so many will relate to, and ‘Praan Pita Ka’ beautifully captures that essence. The lyrics, the melody, everything about this song moved me deeply. I hope it reaches the hearts of people and makes them cherish the bonds that truly matter”.

Vishal Dadlani, who has lent his vocals to ‘Raja’, shared “The song has a deep sense of emotion, resilience, and belief, which I felt strongly while singing it. Raja’s composition is powerful yet soulful, and I think it will connect with people in different ways. It’s a song that stays with you, and I’m grateful to be a part of it”.

The album has been released under the label of T-Series.

Sharing his experience of composing the album, music composer Harsh Upadhyay said, “Music is the heartbeat of any film, and we wish to be on everyone’s playlist on loop with the album of ‘Be Happy’. It is a reflection of Shiv and Dhara’s journey, their dreams, their struggles, and the fire that keeps them going. Be it ‘Superstar’ or ‘Mere Papa’, ‘Sultana’ or ‘Praan Pita Ka’, each track tells a story within the story”.

He added, “It was nothing short of a dream come true to work with such prolific artists for bringing this vision to life. A heartfelt thanks to Remo sir for believing in me—it’s his trust and guidance that made this journey even more special. I’m beyond excited for audiences to experience the emotional depth woven into every melody”.

‘Be Happy’ is set to debut on Prime Video on March 14. (IANS)