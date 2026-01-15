Henil Patel’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers India U19 to DLS Win Over USA

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — Henil Patel claimed the first five-wicket haul of the tournament as five-time champions India opened their ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over the USA via the DLS method at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

After winning the toss, India elected to field and Patel quickly justified the decision with a sharp opening spell that dismantled the USA top order. The right-arm pacer took three wickets inside the first 12 overs as the USA slipped to 35 for four.

India maintained pressure through the middle overs, with Deepesh Devendran, Ambarish RS, Khilan Patel, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi each picking up a wicket. Patel then returned to clean up the tail, finishing with figures of 5 for 16 as the USA were bowled out for 107 in 35.2 overs.

The USA made early inroads with the ball after the innings break, dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who set a world record by becoming the youngest player to debut at an Under-19 World Cup at 14 years and 294 days. He surpassed the 18-year-old record previously held by Indian-origin player Nitish Kumar, who debuted for Canada at 15 years and 245 days.

Just as India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vedant Trivedi began to stabilize the chase, play was halted due to lightning protocols, followed by rain. The interruption was long enough to reduce the match to 37 overs when play resumed.

Chasing a revised target of 96, India suffered a wobble as Mhatre (19) and Trivedi (2) were dismissed in quick succession, leaving the side at 25 for three. Abhigyan Kundu and Vihaan Malhotra then steadied the innings with a counterattacking 45-run partnership that swung momentum back in India’s favor.

Although Malhotra was later dismissed, India cruised to the target, securing their first points of the tournament.

India will face Bangladesh in their second Group A match on Saturday, while the USA are set to play New Zealand on Sunday. Both matches will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Brief scores: USA U19 107 all out in 35.2 overs (Nitish Sudini 36; Henil Patel 5-16) lost to India U19 (revised target 96; Abhigyan Kundu 42 not out; Ritvik Appidi 2-24) by six wickets (DLS method). (Source: IANS)