Grammy-nominated artist Savan Kotecha to introduce, curate Indian boy band to represent country globally

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Indian-American songwriter Savan Kotecha, who is a 17-time Grammy nominee, Oscar & Golden Globe nominee, and the recipient of multiple Billboard Music Awards, BMI Awards, and ASCAP Awards, is set to introduce India’s first globally positioned boy band.

The musician is teaming up with Universal Music India, Republic Records, and Represent to launch an initiative which promises to redefine India’s pop music scene. The collaboration will set in motion the largest nationwide talent hunt to discover the raw talent that could represent India on global level.

Savan has worked with Hollywood heavyweights like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, One Direction, Justin Bieber, and more. With a dynamic blend of A&R expertise, strategic marketing and a teen pop approach, this collaboration marks a bold step toward developing India’s next generation of pop superstars.

Reflecting on his mission, Savan Kotecha shared, “For too long, Indian youth have looked outside for their pop and teen idols. Boy bands from around the world have shaped entire generations, and now, it’s India’s turn. We want to create a group that represents India’s diversity, dreams, and aspirations while igniting an unprecedented wave of fandom and paving the way for the Indian Teen Pop economy”.

To bring a sharp, nuanced take to curating India’s first contemporary boy band, the project has partnered with Jugaad Motion Pictures. Beyond assembling a talented group of musicians, Jugaad is shaping the band’s collective identity which will be built on personality, ambition, friendships, and conflicts.

The search for India’s next big pop sensation is underway! Aspiring musicians can audition by watching the casting call video. After a month-long selection process, the shortlisted candidates will move on to the next round. The final five will participate in an intensive training boot camp before making their debut. (IANS)