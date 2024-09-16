Golf: Theegala finishes seventh as Kizzire wins Procore Championship

- Advertisement -

Napa (USA)– Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala was unable to find that extra zip on the final day and shot even par 72 that sufficed only for a tied-seventh place at the Procore Championship, the FedExCup Fall season’s opening event.

Theegala, the winner last year, closed with a 72 to tie for fifth at 12-under 276. He shot 69-66-69-72 and was 12-under 276, finishing eight shots behind the winner, Patton Kizzire.

Kizzire, meanwhile, returned to the winner’s circle after a long gap shooting a scrambling 2-under 70 for a tournament-record, five-stroke victory. Kizzire had gone 176 events without a victory after winning events in Mexico and Hawaii in two months in late 2017 and early 2018.

The 38-year-old earned a PGA TOUR card for the next two years after entering the event 132nd in the fight to earn a card with a top-125 finish in the standings. He also gets spots in the Masters and PGA Championship and The Sentry at Kapalua.

Kizzire finished at 20-under 268. On Sunday, he repeatedly misfired off the tee for a second consecutive day but stayed steady with his approach shots and had three birdies, an eagle and three bogeys.

David Lipsky was second after a 71. Patrick Fishburn (71) was third at 14-under. Mackenzie Hughes (72), Ben Silverman (71) and Greyson Sigg (72) were another stroke back. (IANS)