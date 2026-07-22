Gill Closes In on Top Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Dubai–India’s Shubman Gill has moved within one point of the top position in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings following a productive series against England.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell retained the No. 1 ranking with 802 rating points, while Gill climbed to 801 points after scoring 188 runs in India’s three-match ODI series against England.

Virat Kohli remained third with 767 points, and Rohit Sharma held fourth place with 758, giving India three batters among the top four in the latest rankings.

England won the ODI series 2-1, with Joe Root producing the strongest individual batting performance. Root scored 249 runs without being dismissed and rose four places to eighth in the rankings.

England opener Ben Duckett climbed 11 spots to joint 19th, while Jacob Bethell moved up five positions to 64th.

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman also improved after strong performances in the ODI series against the West Indies. Bracewell rose to 54th, while Chapman advanced to 62nd.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan remained at the top of the ODI bowling rankings. England fast bowler Jofra Archer moved up one place to third after taking five wickets against India and now sits behind Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie rose seven positions to joint ninth, while teammate Alzarri Joseph climbed 10 places to 26th.

Bracewell advanced 14 spots to 29th in the bowling rankings, and India all-rounder Axar Patel jumped 10 places to joint 32nd.

Bracewell also reached a career-best third place in the ODI all-rounder rankings after moving up two positions. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai remained No. 1, followed by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The latest rankings also included several changes in the T20I lists following Bangladesh’s series victory over Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett rose to a career-best ninth in the T20I batting rankings. Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan climbed seven places to 20th, while Saif Hassan moved up nine spots to 27th.

Among T20I bowlers, Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan rose four positions to 19th, and Rishad Hossain climbed eight places to joint 25th.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Richard Ngarava made one of the week’s biggest gains, moving up 37 places to 32nd in the T20I bowling rankings. (Source: IANS)