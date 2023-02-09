From getaways to romantic dinners, your Valentine’s Day guide

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANSlife) Looking to celebrate your relationship with an indulgent staycation or getaway? Or make your partner feel special with a romantic dinner or day? Here’s a curation of the best Valentine’s Day packages across the country, so go ahead and make your bookings:

Getaways

A Celebration of Love at Raffles Udaipur this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a month-long celebration of love and togetherness, trying to spoil our loved ones to show them how much they truly mean. At Raffles Udaipur, celebrate Valentine’s Day in a cocoon of love, surrounded by the majestic Aravalis and the shimmering Udai Sagar Lake. Soak in the divine essence of the island laden with experiences unlike any other and bask in bliss and love with your partner.

The richness and diversity of your experience know no bounds when you’re at Raffles Udaipur. To book your romantic getaway, reach out to udaipur@raffles.com.

Six Senses Vana: Discover the ultimate expression of self-love with Vana

As we welcome the most romantic season of the year, give yourself a gift of self-love this Valentine’s Day. Six Senses Vana is the perfect destination where your retreat is replete with soulful treatments, activities, experiences, and meals for you to help you feel your best and to maintain it long after your stay. Experience the wellness journey with nourishing food, including an Ayurvedic specialty restaurant; therapies, acupuncture, reflexology, and natural alignment; and a kind-hearted team that completes the retreat. From Rose themed decor to making your own body scrub, dosha churnas, and face mask, to a strawberry-themed breakfast buffet, Six Senses Vana brings to you a week-long self-care retreat, from February 7 to February 14. One can indulge in self-love, exploration, and rejuvenation with a well-balanced week of transformative experience.

Valentine’s on the waves at Cordelia Cruises

Giving a meaningful definition to Valentine’s and celebrating the love that is spread all around, Cordelia Cruises offers an ideal date getaway place for all. Whether you are a group of friends, a young or an elderly couple, Cordelia is the right place to commemorate your love this Valentine’s. With specially curated Valentine’s decorations coupled with a beautiful sunset on the sea, delectable dining for two, and many other activities onboard, making it utterly romantic and picturesque, Cordelia is definitely the destination of your dreams, this Valentine’s.

The schedule is as below:

February 11, 2023- 2 nighters-Mumbai-At Sea-Mumbai

February 13, 2023- 4 nighters- Mumbai-At Sea -Lakshadweep-At Sea-Mumbai

Additionally, other itineraries including 2-nighters, 3-nighters, 4-nighters, and 5-nighters are also available.

Cost Rs 36,389/- onwards. (This price is for an Interior Standard room, the price differs for different room categories).

The St. Regis Goa Resort

Take a journey towards the glittering shores of Mobor beach and partake in a day at leisure. Swim at our sprawling pool overlooking the golf course or spend an endless day at our exclusive beach. You can escape to our hidden oasis for a family day out, complemented with scrumptious buffet lunch, and enjoy a host of family activities like Stargazing, Cycling, and nature walk at our soulful sanctuary.

Rs 20,999 + Taxes for two adults and two kids below 12 years

Rs 9,999 plus taxes for extra adult

Lagoon Superior Room from 9 am to 9 pm

Usage of Swimming pool, Fitness Centre, recreational facilities, and access to exclusive beach

Complimentary buffet lunch for two adults and up to two children below 12 years at The Restaurant

Unlimited tropical cocktails crafted by our mixologists at Susegado from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Experience our sunset celebration with the traditional art of sabrage.

Exquisite 3-course dinner for two adults and up to two children below 12 years at Susegado

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

The barefoot luxury resort set on two private islands among stretches of idyllic white-sand beach and unspoiled reef offers one of the most wish-listed experiences in the world for couples – The Muraka, the first undersea residence in the world with its bedroom’s curved acrylic dome providing uninterrupted views of fish, turtles, stingrays, and sharks swimming by in the Indian Ocean. And to make this year’s Valentine’s Day even more special, the resort has announced a set of special experiences including special Wellness and Spa offers and personalized romantic dining packages at the beach and at Ithaa, the world’s first undersea restaurant. For couples keen on wellness, the resort has also invited wellness practitioner couples Muayad and Banu Alagoz Najemeddin who will be in residency at the resort until 21st February 2023. This wellness practitioner couple masters their own specialized techniques that they use to create profound healing including Chakras Sound Bath for Couples and Connection Ritual for Couples.

Valentine’s getaway at Karma Lakelands Gurgaon

This Valentine’s Day gives the gift of a shared experience. Make priceless memories with your loved one at a destination that breathes romance! Karma Lakelands Golf Resort with its luxurious villas, quaint cottages, surreal surroundings, and lakeside and golf view dining options, ticks all the boxes for a romantic getaway. The lush landscapes, manicured gardens, picturesque paths, lakes, birdsongs, impeccable services, and experiences soaked in luxury make it the perfect place to celebrate your love.

Staycation with your loved one at Andaz Delhi

Plan a perfect staycation with the love of your life as the season of love unravels this Valentine’s. Celebrate

this season of love with a luxury stay complemented by comfort and the world-class hospitality of Andaz Delhi, and sit back and indulge in sheer luxury with your loved one. Experience exclusive benefits during your stay at Andaz Delhi as a World of Hyatt member. The membership offers you an array of services and comfort by availing of exclusive deals and offers.

Six Senses Fort Barwara offers a Romantic Valentine’s Escapade

From picturesque views of the forts and palaces to lush green landscapes, Rajasthan makes for the most romantic getaway. Escape to the 700-year-old Six Senses Fort Barwara, just three hours’ drive from Jaipur.

Disconnect from everyday life and cherish private time with your partner in extraordinary surroundings. Book a minimum two-night stay to enjoy the special couple’s offer, which includes an exceptional dining experience, sound therapy and couple’s spa treatment, majestic sundowner, and movie night. Create beautiful memories in this breathtaking destination.

Inclusions:

Daily buffet breakfast at the Cortile

A romantic dining experience with a glass of sparkling wine, once during the stay

Sundowner experience with happy hour from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

High tea with sweet and savory delights

Movie night at the Viewing Gallery with popcorn and snacks

Sound therapy and 60-minute couple’s spa treatment

A bottle of wine and bakery selection on arrival

The package costs Rs 69,000+ taxes per couple and is available from February 1 to February 28, 2023.

Six Senses Fort Barwara Valentine’s Offer: LINK

Love is in the mountains: The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, has unveiled The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas. Offering a haven of wellness and renewal, the resort sets foot near the yoga capital of the world-Rishikesh. The Westin brand has been a global hospitality leader in wellness for over a decade and The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas will be a quintessential property of the brand’s embodiment of wellness. Located just 45 minutes from Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun, the resort sits near the pilgrimage and yoga hub of the world, nestled in the picturesque foothills of the mighty Himalayas.

Spa

This Valentine’s Day, feel the love at Spa by JW Marriott Bengaluru

Those looking to spend some ‘Us Time’ with their partners and spouses on Valentine’s Day discover pure bliss with a spa session at JW Marriott Bengaluru.

The Spa by JW offers a perfect escape from the busy city life and reconnect with your beloved with specially customized luxury packages for couples. Engage all the senses with a choice of body massages for 90 minutes and organic body scrub for 30 minutes and make this an ultimate memorable getaway with your special someone.

The package also allows you to enjoy a private eucalyptus mist zone and a cozy private whirlpool bubble bath with rose petals. And that’s not all, the couple will be offered a complimentary glass of wine to set the mood and leave you feeling completely rejuvenated.

Where: Spa by JW at JW Marriott Bengaluru

When: Till February 28

Price: Rs 29 500++

Enjoy a day of togetherness at the Shine Spa by Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Even though all you need is love, a little pampering always feels good especially if it gives you the chance to enjoy some quality time and unwind together with your partner.

At the Shine Spa at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, we have the perfect couples therapy to help you slip into cloud 9 and start your journey of relaxing together. Couples can opt for a luxurious massage with Lavender oil followed by a Hydro Soak that not just helps one sleep better but gives a beautiful glow to the complexion as well. Besides the above, the spa offers a world-class experience with a range of treatments, including traditional Indian Ayurvedic therapies, revitalizing massages, facials, and body wraps, as well as salon services. In addition, guests can also enjoy the sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and relaxation lounge.

So, this Valentine’s day, take time off, listen to your body, and go on a journey of holistic wellness with your partner

Where: Shine Spa, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Price starts from Rs 14,375/-

Restaurants

ZYLO by KAKAPO, Mehrauli

This Valentine’s Day, Zylo by Kakapo invites you to celebrate the special bond of togetherness this season of love with exceptional experiences curated just for you. With exquisite gourmet delicacies that you can gorge on paired with beautiful concoctions of cocktails and the uninterrupted view of the Qutub Minar, the Kakapo team is here to make your day even more special. Set amidst the bustling Mehrauli area, with semi-techno and lounge music to go with and a beautiful skyline with the stars shining, Zylo by Kakapo is in to make you and your loved one feel loved.

Address: Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Hotel Ambassador, Mumbai

Spend your Valentine’s with your partner at Hotel Ambassador, a majestic hotel in Marine Drive that overlooks the magnanimous Queen’s Necklace and celebrates the buoyant spirit of the city. The hotel has seen Mumbai grow and transform into the buzzing metropolis from its grand colonial past. Renowned for its legacy of over 70 years of loyal service and top-notch facilities, this boutique hotel strives to serve the best hospitality and make it a comfortable staying experience.

For Valentine’s special, they have a buffet with a romantic candle-light dinner at Rs 2,999/- per person that will include 5 pints of domestic beer or 30 ml of standard domestic alcohol or Rs 1,999/- per person for a non-alcoholic buffet dinner.

M2M’s exclusive Valentine’s day Sailing

Make this Valentine’s day all about the sun, sea, and beautiful skies with M2M Ferries. Whisk away your loved one on a special Valentine’s day sail with M2M as you and your partner not only enjoy the picturesque ride but also a special meal with cocktails and music to match the mood. Celebrate Valentine’s day with a super romantic setup that includes: Exclusive seats on the Octavia Deck, a Table for 2, Valentine’s day playlist, and Meals on the rides to and fro.

Date: February 14, 2023

Timing: As per the Ferry Schedule on https://m2mferries.com/schedule

Venue: Bhaucha Dhakka

Package price: Gold package- Rs 3,000

Platinum package: Rs 4,000

Conrad Bengaluru

Conrad Bengaluru is your one-stop destination for a romantic night away with exquisite meals and passionately delivered service. Leaving you with enriching experiences like never before, treat yourself to an array of mouth-watering delicacies crafted by the chefs at Conrad Bengaluru. Offering a serene space of comfort for you and your loved one, TIAMO known for its simple yet elegant details is the city’s go-to destination for a romantic fine dining experience. Situated at the edge of the infinity pool, the al-fresco dining spaces are perfect to unwind with your valentine. Known to offer a range of Italian and Mediterranean delicacies, the new menu curated is an amalgamation of fresh flavors infused with inspired newness. Set out to be mesmerized by a saxophonist playing along with some romantic tunes and the perfect night filled with delectable meals right here at TIAMO. Not to miss the specialties at Caraway Kitchen, also known as world on a plate serves you delicacies from all over. A few highlights include European street delicacies such as meatball pizza and Brazillian churrasco, eateries of Delhi such as boti kebab and nihari, and Bangkok delicacies such as hor mok pla and massaman curry to name a few. Filled with love, scrumptious delicacies, cozy mesmerizing decor, and magical concoctions, while away the night with your loved one with a whole lot of memories!

Dinner packages start at Rs 5,000/- plus taxes for couples.

Allamanda Terrace, at Hotel Marine Plaza

Soaking in the spirit of the Mumbai skyline, its glimmering coastline, or a busy shopping street, there is something rather magical about dining in the open, under the stars, especially on Valentine’s Day. If a Pinterest board of idyllic Mumbai’s best-view restaurant existed, Allamanda Terrace at Hotel Marine Plaza would probably be its most popular pin. If you’re scouting for a perfect place to enjoy a romantic evening with your Valentine, this is the place to dine amidst a magical setting!

Buffet price: Rs 3,499/- + Taxes

Address: 29, Marine Dr, Opp. Cricket Club of India, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020

Timings: 5 pm onwards

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is approaching, and the newly opened Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is all set to indulge couples in a memorable dining experience curated to ignite the spark of love.

This Valentine’s Day, try something new that will bring you and your partner closer than ever before. Chef Herwig and his team at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon have tastefully curated an exclusive seven-course menu comprising a romantic candle-lit experience under a cabana with live music and a personal butler.

Rejoice in the festival of love with your significant other and make memories of a lifetime with Grand Hyatt’s remarkable touch.

BrewDog Presents “The Burger and Beer Festival”

It’s a match made in heaven with a line-up of scrumptious burgers and iconic beers. We are delighted to announce that a globally loved craft beer powerhouse, BrewDog presents “The Beer and Burger Festival.” It has fired up the grill and rolled out a series of burgers in a special new pop-up menu. The chefs have chosen to look for the most varied selection of burgers, guaranteed to satiate every craving possible, with a nod to some interesting regional variations as well. It’s a match made in heaven with a line-up of scrumptious burgers and iconic beers. Crafted with great love, a few puns, and a lot of deliciousness, the burger menu gets down to business with the Burgerzilla, which packs in the punch with a grilled chicken patty, lamb patty, pork sausage, bacon, fried egg, and lots of caramelized mushroom and cheese. Vegetarians can also choose from Who Shot Beanie, a rustic three-bean grilled patty with feta crumble; Wash these down with all of BrewDogs iconic beers, from signature pale ales like the Hazy Jane, Punk IPA, Ten to Tango, Your Place or Mine; or wash it down with a classic wheat beer like Insta Cloud or Wild Card Wheat. Add in a lager or dark and stout to bring in some more cheer.

Venue: Brewdog Gurugram, One Horizon Center

Dates: February 1-February 29, 2023

Price for a meal for two:

Timings: 12 noon-1:30 a.m.

Indulge in global cuisine and craft cocktails at Ophelia

Ophelia is serving a set five-course Valentine’s Special Menu that you can book for you and your partner. The team at Ophelia is here to make your experience special and help create memories of a lifetime. The dishes vary from a whole range of salads, appetizers, mains, and desserts being offered in Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian options. The Smoked Duck and Fig Salad, Passion Fruit Salad, Rose and Pepper Chicken, Heart Shape Lamb Kafta, Thai Golden Curry, Confit Chicken Breast, and the Strawberry Cheese Cake with Chocolate Bite are among their classics with a twist specially curated for the Valentine’s Week.

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

This Valentine’s day Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore has curated a delectable 5-course menu for you to enjoy with your cupid chosen to love. From a Premium Gazebo, where it’s just the two of you, a love shack for an intimate candlelight dinner to a table for 2 with a candlelight set up, there is an option under the stars for all. Indulge in a delicious set menu and raise a toast to your love with our range of Indian Mocktails. The set course offers exquisite delicacies of India such as Indian amuse bouche, platters of chicken, lamb, and seafood, varieties of shorba, and different kinds of Indian bread and curries.

End the romantic night on a sweet note with special Dil Khush and Orange Kulfi.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. onwards

Price: Rs 15,000 for a couple (Premium Gazebo, bottle of Sparkling Wine/ mocktails included) Rs 10,000 for a couple (Love Shack, bottle of wine/ mocktails included ) Rs 5,000 for a couple (Couple tables at Limelight, Mocktails included)

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar welcomes the season of love with an array of bespoke experiences specially curated to celebrate your timeless romance this Valentine’s Month. Raise a toast with your special someone and let sparks fly as you savor an alluring and elegant dinner.

Feel the love at Romano’s- the city’s most sought-after Italian restaurant that takes extravagance a notch higher with a gourmet meal experience. Indulge in a multitude of delicacies in yet another luxurious setting that will delight Italian cuisine aficionados and transport patrons to the land of love and romance.

February 10-28, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. onwards

Three course set menu-INR 3,500 plus taxes per person

The Westin Gurgaon

Celebrate this Season of Love at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi which brings to you an array of offers and experiences to help you celebrate this festival of love in style with your special one. With personalized and exclusive gourmet experiences, choose from a variety of curated dining options for you and your loved one to celebrate with. Each experience at The Westin Gurgaon is thoughtfully curated, so as to make your celebrations grand and help you make unforgettable memories.

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

The season of love is here and JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is all set with the best of bespoke experiences as you celebrate your love. With an array of specially curated experiences across venues, the 5-star luxury hotel is the destination to be at this Valentine’s Day.

Glamp under the starry sky in a private outdoor tent adorned with fairy lights, and indulge in a chef’s special 5-course gourmet menu and a bottle of sparkling wine with your beloved in a special Celestial Glamping experience. For a more date-like setup, wine and dine by the poolside as you savor a 5-course gourmet menu and sparkling wine in a special Candlelight and Sea Breeze experience. Guests can also choose from the Monsoon Deck or Thai Pagoda for a more premium and intimate outdoor experience under the starry sky, inclusive of a 5-course gourmet menu and champagne.

Akasa Air introduces Valentine’s special meal at Cafe Akasa

Akasa Air, India’s youngest airline, has introduced a Valentine’s Day special meal as part of its inflight meal service, Cafe Akasa. The exclusive menu features heart-shaped red sauce ravioli (pasta) and exotic grilled vegetables, accompanied by a slice of red velvet cake and a choice of (hot/cold) beverage. The latest addition is in line with the brand’s efforts towards offering an enjoyable and distinguished travel experience to all its customers.

The Valentine’s Day special meal is available for pre-booking and will be served on-board all Akasa Air flights from today February 1 until February 28, 2023. Specially curated by culinary experts, the gourmet meal has been added to the menu, enabling customers to indulge and celebrate love at 35,000 feet above the ground.

Bandra’s popular All-Day Cafea, Bloom!

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day celebration that’s a little bit different from the norm, why not treat your loved one to a delicious candlelight meal at Bandra’s popular All-Day Cafea, Bloom? With its stylish setting and a specially curated Valentine’s Day delicious menu by Chef Rahul Desai, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a special meal together. And what’s more, it’s right in the heart of the city, so you can enjoy all the other attractions that Bandra has to offer afterward. So why not make this Valentine’s Day one to remember with a visit to Bloom? Their specially curated four-course Valentine’s meal is sure to impress, and it’s a great way to show your significant other how much you care.

Address: Bloom, Shop No. 5, Carlton Court, Plot No. 139, Junction of Perry & Pali Road, Bandra West, Mumbai – 400 050.

Time: 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Starting Prices: Vegetarian Valentine’s Day menu- Rs 2,200 + taxes and Non-Vegetarian Valentine’s Day menu-Rs 2,500 + taxes and Premium Meat & Seafood-Rs 3,500 +taxes

Taki Taki, Lower Parel

It’s the season of love, and if your Valentine’s day agenda involves treating your partner to a delectable meal then Taki Taki is the ideal place for you to revel in. Situated in Lower Parel, they are known for their striking interiors and great Japanese food, and the brand is all set to create a memorable experience for you this Valentine’s with their limited edition special menu.

Taki Taki is inviting people to visit from February 8 to February 15 to celebrate love. So whether you are celebrating this Valentine’s with your significant other or with friends and family, head to Taki Taki for a delightful experience.

Celebrate The Season of Love at the Gallops Alfresco

This Valentine’s Day celebrates with your special one in the verdant environs of the Mahalaxmi Race Course at the iconic destination of South Mumbai, Gallops. It is one of the most elegant and charming spaces in the city where one could revel in the views of the racecourse, walking tracks, horses being led to their stables, and the vast green lawns, in the midst of a crowded urban landscape.