Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets U.S. Business Leaders, Focuses on Strengthening Strategic and Tech Partnerships

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor engaged with top American business leaders during a high-level roundtable hosted by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington, D.C., underscoring New Delhi’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in key strategic sectors.

The Indian Embassy in Washington, in a post on X, highlighted that the discussion focused on advancing collaboration between governments, academia, and industry to drive innovation in critical and emerging technologies—especially within defense and strategic domains. “They emphasized the importance of G2G, academia, and industry collaboration to advance critical and emerging technologies in defense and strategic domains—key to transforming the partnership for the 21st century,” the embassy noted.

Following the meeting, USISPF described the dialogue as a productive, closed-door exchange centered on the TRUST initiative—an effort to build a secure, transparent, and resilient innovation ecosystem between the two countries through stronger intergovernmental and institutional cooperation.

Misri’s visit to the U.S., which ran from May 27 to 29, came amid heightened scrutiny following former President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. However, the official engagements maintained focus on practical areas of mutual interest—namely trade, technology, defense, and regional security.

During the three-day trip, Foreign Secretary Misri also held talks with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler.

In an official release, the U.S. State Department stated that Deputy Secretary Landau reaffirmed the strategic importance of the U.S.-India relationship, calling it “a key component of U.S. foreign policy for the 21st century.” Landau also stressed the importance of fair and reciprocal market access as a foundation for mutual economic growth and prosperity.

The two sides discussed cooperation on migration and counternarcotics, while reiterating their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and stability.

Misri’s visit reflects the ongoing momentum in U.S.-India ties, with both nations increasingly aligning on global strategic priorities and seeking to strengthen their partnership through deeper technological and economic engagement. (Source: IANS)