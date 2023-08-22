- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The internet has been buzzing with questions about identifying and finding one’s Kenergy. Bumble’s Relationship Expert, Ruchi Ruuh, shares tips on how to identify qualities one should look for in their partner to spot ‘Kenergy’.

Clear communication: There is no playing games. He’s unafraid to express his feelings and be his authentic self. He gives you the space to be and express yourself.

Lets you take the centre stage: He’s supportive of you and totally cool with the spotlight shining on you. He is confident around you and lends support in meaningful ways.

Kindness is sexy: What’s important above all in relationships is mutual respect and kindness. Not only does he extend kindness to you on a first date, but to anyone else you come into contact with–whether that be waiters at a restaurant or strangers on the street.

He listens: It sounds like a simple one, but showing genuine interest and enthusiasm in getting to know someone means he considers others before himself. It’s important in any healthy relationship to be able to listen and understand your partner’s perspectives.

Showing up matters: Being there for your partner and having their back is crucial. Flip those old-school gender roles, and watch your relationship evolve. Express love fearlessly. Show your partner just how deeply you can care.

Respects boundaries: He prioritises his emotional and physical well-being. Understands and respects boundaries, both emotional and physical in relationships.

As Indian society evolves, conversations about gender norms and expectations are coming to the forefront, especially among Gen Z and Millennials. Interestingly, 47 per cent of men on Bumble in India have indicated that they are actively challenging stereotypes that suggest that men should not show emotions, for fear of appearing weak. 29 per cent of men on Bumble in India now speak more openly about their emotions with their male friends, and more than half (52 per cent) of Indian men agree that breaking gender roles in dating and relationships is beneficial for them too. (IANS)