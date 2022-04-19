Finding Joy in Every Breath: Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche on Building Peace Sanctuary on Chai With Manju

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche, a preeminent Buddhist Dzogchen master, teacher, scholar and author, talks about on finding joy in every breath.

In an exclusive interview on Chai with Manju, Rinpoche talks about how to find joy. To watch the full interview, please click here or on the image below.

Rinpoche is admired for his sharp intellect, quick wit and heartfelt compassion. His spontaneous, clear, and insightful teachings inspire people to live in the moment with wakefulness and genuine caring for others, according to his official bio.

Rinpoche is in the process of establishing the Center for Enlightenment at Buddhafield in Millerton, New York, which he calls “a sanctuary of complete awareness within ourselves, in the center of our hearts.” He has also established the Dharmachakra Teaching Fund in the United States and Europe. All the revenue generated from Rinpoche’s teachings goes into these funds and is used to organize and sponsor further teachings and retreats.

For more than two decades, Rinpoche has tirelessly given teachings, retreats, seminars, and empowerments around the world and has lectured at many universities, including Harvard, Yale, and Naropa. In 1989, Rinpoche and his students founded Rangrig Yeshe Organization to support his compassionate activities in the United States. Rinpoche also founded the Himalayan Children’s Fund, which has helped to support and educate more than 300 underprivileged children. In Kathmandu, he established the Shyalpa Monastery, Nunnery, and Retreat Center, where he guides more than 130 monks and nuns in the Dzogchen Longchen Nyingtig tradition.

In 2009, Rinpoche also founded the nonprofit organization Wencheng Gongzhu International Foundation in Hong Kong to support teachings and events throughout Southeast Asia. Four years later, the government of Nepal entrusted H.E. Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche with a parcel of land adjacent to the birthplace of the Buddha in Lumbini, Nepal, where plans are underway for the construction of the Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace.