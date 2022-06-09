Filled With Poetry, Music and Theater, Hindi Manch Sahitya Sammelan Set for Sunday in Lexington

By Jaya Pandey

LEXINGTON, MA–Hindi Manch, a non-profit organization that promotes Hindi and Urdu languages, and related dialects through music, theater, cultural events and literary sittings, announced that it will hold its Sahitya Sammelan on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Lexington, MA.

Sahitya Sammelan event will feature poetry, music and theatre for New England audience. It will be held at Temple Emunah in Lexington. The event registration is free for Hindi Manch members, and $10 for non-members.

Hindi Manch Vice President Anish Khanzode said that it was time for everyone to come together in person and enjoy some human connection.

“Get ready to enjoy packed evening of a fresh breeze of poetry, music and some drama,” said Mr. Khanzode. “During Pandemic Hindi Manch has done various programs over Zoom and started with small scale outdoor events last year. We all missed the social connection so did the artists. The team decided to bring back in person indoor programs this spring.”

Hindi Manch is brining eight poets to stage this time. The group will present also present a play: ‘Meer Kallu Ki Gawahi’, and a music program, featuring melodies and songs.

Raksha Soni and Sonali Doshi, supporters of art and culture scene in New England, are co-chairs of the event. Other team members includes – Jharna Madan, Nilesh Agrawal, Twinkle Morbia, Ajay Jaisingh, Sneh Jaisingh, Syed Ali Rizvi, Abhishek Gupta, Sanjay Jain, Pranay Khare, Namita Aghi and Jaya Pandey.

“Hindi language and Indian culture are part of my identity, and I feel very close to the cause of Hindi Manch providing the platform to bind us together and connect to our roots,” said Ms. Soni.

“Spreading the joy, knowledge and identity of our deeply rooted culture through a medium like Hindi Manch is really noteworthy,” added Ms. Doshi. “I am so happy and feel privileged to be part of this family.”

Hindi Manch President Preetesh Srivastava is the founder of Hindi Manch, bringing in community and families together to celebrate the love of language, culture, heritage and literature in form of poetry, music, theatre.

To register please log on to www.HindiManch.org or send an Email at Sahitya@HindiManch.org or call at 781-354-8962 / 857-800-3005 / 617-620-1804.