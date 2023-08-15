Fill your plate with tricolour delicacy

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
New Delhi– On this remarkable event that marks freedom and spreading of love, the Independence Day in India is deeply rooted in each one of us showcasing various cultures traversing across the length and breadth of the country. One can experience the diversity of cultures in the wide range of ingredients and foods that each region has.
Tasting India’s Independence through iconic foods that defines our nation Amit Puri, Chef, Author and Founder of InSiViA Hospitality says, “We all have seen how Biryani elicits an emotion of celebration and togetherness, yet the flavours are different when it comes to Lucknowi Biryani and Hyderabadi Biryani. There are some dishes that have travelled across regions and have made their mark in their own way. From the North, Butter Chicken and Paneer Tikka have become a staple across Indian restaurants whereas South Indian delicacies rule the breakfast game and are also popular for their spicy gravies including the Chettinad curry. From the East, MachherJhol has become a comfort food for many across India while Rosogolla keeps thumping on its long-standing legacy in the sweet and confectionary segment. The spicy and tangy Vada Pav is the spirit that keeps the bustling western region in its element.
In each dish, a piece of our history is knotted – the trade routes that brought spices from far-off territories, the innovations born from necessities, and the celebrations that demand exhaustive spreads.”
As we celebrate our nation’s freedom, this Independence Day, immerse yourself in a culinary celebration of India’s rich heritage and vibrant spirit with some tricolour delectables.
Tiranga Burfi by Chef Anil Kumar Dahiya, Executive Chef at Skyview by Empyrean
Ingredients
Basic Mawa Burfi Paste
Khoya grated 750 gm
Sugar 300 gm
Green cardamom powder 1/2 tsp
Rose water 1 tbsp
Desi ghee 50 gm
Green Paste
Desi ghee 50 gm
Pistachio 100 gm
Rose water 1 tbsp
Milk 100 ml
Kesariya Paste
Desi ghee 50 gm
Carrot diced 150 gm
Rose water 1 tbsp
Milk 100 ml
Instructions
Take a pan put in grated Khoya and heat over a slow flame for 5 minutes. Add sugar and stir well over low heat. Cook till the mixture leaves the pan. Now add ghee along with cardamom powder and rose water, and stir well.
Now take three bowls and pour the prepared mixture equally into the bowls.
Use the first bowl of prepared basic mawa mixture as a white mixture.
The Green Mawa Mixture
Take a pan, fry pistachio in desi ghee. Add milk, cook till dry, and make a fine paste. Keep aside. Now add the prepared green pistachio mixture into the second bowl of prepared mawa mixture and mix thoroughly.
The Kesariya Mawa Mixture
Take a pan, fry diced carrot in desi ghee. Add milk, cook till dry, and make a fine paste. Keep aside. Now add the prepared Kesariya carrot mixture to the third bowl of prepared mawa mixture and mix thoroughly.
To Assemble the Burfi
Take a greased tray. Spread the green pistachio mixture first. Evenly spread the second layer of basic mawa mixture on the first layer and press well. Now evenly spread the third layer of Kesariya carrot mawa mixture.
To Serve
Cut the burfi as per your size and serve cold or at room temperature.
Tricolour Pastry By Chef Md. Naushad of Orange Room
Ingredients for Carrot Cake: Orange Layer
Flour 250gm
Baking Powder 2tsp
Baking Soda 1tsp
Cinnamon Powder 1tsp
Nutmeg Powder 1/4tsp
Salt ½ tsp
Oil 180ml
Eggs 4
Brown Sugar 300gm
Breakfast Sugar 100 gm
Vanilla Essence 1tsp
Grated Carrot 300gm
Ingredients for Almond Cake Sponge: White Layer
Eggs 4
Flour 180gm
Vanilla Essence 1 tsp
Almond Flour 95gm
Baking Powder 3 tsp
Breakfast Sugar 250gm
Icing Sugar 75gm
Salt 1 pinch
Oil 162gm
Almonds 72gm
Orange Juice 45ml
Yogurt 184gm
Ingredients for Pistachio Cake: Green Layer
Pistachio 75gm
Flour 250gm
Baking Powder 1 1/2 tsp
Baking Soda 3/4 tsp
Sugar 150gm
Unsalted Butter 112gm
Yogurt 120gm
Vanilla Essence 1 tsp
Preparation Method
The First Layer is a Carrot Cake (Orange Layer)
Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporated.
In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.
Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.
The Second Layer is an Almond Cake (White Layer)
Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporate them.
In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.
Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.
The Third Layer is a Pistachio Cake (Green Layer)
Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporate them.
In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.
Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.
Assembling
Prepare the Icing for the pastry.
Nicely spread the different flavor creams over the layers to form the Tricolour Flag.
Garnish with exotic fruits and dried berries
Tri Coloured Ghewar by Chef Kush Koli, Head Chef of SAGA, Gurugram
Ingredients for Ghewar
¼ cup Ghee Clarified butter
¼cup Chilled full cream milk
2 cups Maida / All purpose flour
4 and ½ cup Water (Chilled)
1 pinch of Yellow food color
Ghee (Or oil for frying)
For Sugar Syrup
1 and ½ cup Sugar
1 cup Water
10-12 strands of Saffron
2-3 Cardamom (crushed)
For Malai Rabdi
1 lt Full cream milk
¼cup Sugar
2-3 drops of Kewda essence
¼teaspoon Cardamom powder
Dry fruits for garnishing
For Orange Colour
Blanched carrot puree- 2 tbsp (carrot-30 gm + food glaze 1/4 tbsp)
For White Colour
Use Rabdi
For Green Colour
Edible beetle leaves ( balanced and puréed) 3pc
Food glaze -1/4 tbsp
Method for the Ghevar
In a bowl whisk ghee and milk till light and fluffy.
Add maida and whisk well. Add water and make a runny batter without any lumps. ( If lumps are formed, strain the batter through a soup strainer )
Add the food colour and mix well.
Take a small saucepan ( 4 inches) and fill with ghee till half and Heat the ghee on high flame.
When the ghee is very hot, pour a ladle of batter from at least 1 foot high in the center of the pan at a steady speed and as fast as you can.
Do not simmer the heat. The batter will splutter a lot. Be very careful at this stage. If the batter starts to overflow, stop pouring more batter.
Let the bubbles in the ghee settle down. Pour another ladle of batter on top of the previous batter. ( Always mix the batter before pouring )
Let it cook for a minute. Repeat the process 3-4 times.
Make a hole in the center with a skewer. Let the Ghevar fry on high heat till it is browned from the top.
Remove the Ghevar from Ghee using a fork. Keep it on a tilted plate so that the extra ghee is removed.
For the Sugar Syrup
Heat sugar and water in a pan. Add saffron and cardamom. Heat till one-string sugar syrup is formed. ( one string will be formed if you take a little sugar syrup in between your thumb and finger and pull it )
For the Malai Rabdi
Heat milk in a heavy-bottom pan. Cook till it is reduced to half. Add sugar and cardamom powder. Cook till it is reduced to one quarter.
Add kewda essence. Assembling the Ghevar. Dip the Ghevar in sugar syrup for 10 seconds on each side. Remove on a plate using a fork.
Pour malairabdi on top. Now layer it with Orange, White & Green colour.
Garnish with almond and pistachio slivers.
Tropical Fruit Jelly by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, of Cho-Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Total time: 35mins
Course: dessert
Cuisine: Indian
Servings: 4 pax
Ingredients
Coconut milk 350ml
Kafir lime 2 leaf
Oranges dice 40gm
Lychee juice 30ml
Coconut water all from the shell
Orange juice 350ml
Salt a pinch
Sugar to taste
Kiwi dices 40gm
Agar agar 15 grams
Preparation Method
Boil coconut Milk: Now place a saucepan on flame and pour coconut milk dissolved in coconut water and let it boil, add sugar, kafir lime and wait until it releases flavor, then remove from flame.
Dissolve agar: Place another pot or saucepan on flame and pour about 150 ml of water and add the agar into it. Switch the flame to high mode and let it boil well, wait until dissolve. Wait patiently, it will dissolve after about 10 to 15 minutes of time.
Now make the kiwi puree and put it in boiling water as per consistency. once it starts boiling add agar agar and let it dissolve. Add litchi juice to adjust the sweetness, once the mixture is completely dissolved remove it from the flame and put it in a glass jar for the layer to set.
Now pour one-third of agar agar into hot coconut milk and stir well. Add little salt also. Now cut the oranges and take out the chunks. add orange juice for boiling, add agar agar, and let it dissolve, once done add orange segments into it. Layer the glass jar with the second layer of coconut milk and keep it in the fridge for setting the layer. once done take it out and put the third layer with orange juice.
Refrigerate or let it set at room temperature, but refrigeration will help quicken the process. Use a ladle to pour the mixture and be very gentle while pouring, see that there are no air bubbles while you pour. Try pouring equal levels to make sure it looks good. Refrigerate or set aside until it sets well.
Tricolour Dimsum by Chef Gurpreet Singh of Gehdu, Habbit
Ingredients
Asparagus 500gm
Sweet Corn 200gm
Celery Leaf 15gm
Garlic 15gm
Baby Corn 150gm
Aromatic Powder 30gm
Salt 5gm
Sugar 5gm
Light Soya 50ml
Oyster Sauce 100gm
Chili Paste 40gm
Sesame Oil 60ml
Potato Starch 20gm
White Dough Ingredients
Potato Starch 30gm
Wheat Starch 50gm
Hot Water 100ml
Orange Dough Ingredients
Potato Starch 30gm
Wheat Starch 50gm
Hot Water 100ml
Carrot Paste 250gm
Green Dough Ingredients
Potato Starch 30gm
Wheat Starch 50gm
Hot Water 100ml
Kale Paste 250gm
Preparation Method
Finely chop all exotic vegetables & sauté with olive oil, celery, and garlic.
Make dough of dimsums with flour and water
Make the seasoning with sesame oil, salt & pepper. Let it cool down for a while.
Once it is cold, start stuffing with the sheets and make the desired shape.
Steam well for 4 minutes and serve it hot. (IANS)