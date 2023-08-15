Fill your plate with tricolour delicacy

- Advertisement -

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– On this remarkable event that marks freedom and spreading of love, the Independence Day in India is deeply rooted in each one of us showcasing various cultures traversing across the length and breadth of the country. One can experience the diversity of cultures in the wide range of ingredients and foods that each region has.

Tasting India’s Independence through iconic foods that defines our nation Amit Puri, Chef, Author and Founder of InSiViA Hospitality says, “We all have seen how Biryani elicits an emotion of celebration and togetherness, yet the flavours are different when it comes to Lucknowi Biryani and Hyderabadi Biryani. There are some dishes that have travelled across regions and have made their mark in their own way. From the North, Butter Chicken and Paneer Tikka have become a staple across Indian restaurants whereas South Indian delicacies rule the breakfast game and are also popular for their spicy gravies including the Chettinad curry. From the East, MachherJhol has become a comfort food for many across India while Rosogolla keeps thumping on its long-standing legacy in the sweet and confectionary segment. The spicy and tangy Vada Pav is the spirit that keeps the bustling western region in its element.

In each dish, a piece of our history is knotted – the trade routes that brought spices from far-off territories, the innovations born from necessities, and the celebrations that demand exhaustive spreads.”

As we celebrate our nation’s freedom, this Independence Day, immerse yourself in a culinary celebration of India’s rich heritage and vibrant spirit with some tricolour delectables.

Tiranga Burfi by Chef Anil Kumar Dahiya, Executive Chef at Skyview by Empyrean

Ingredients

Basic Mawa Burfi Paste

Khoya grated 750 gm

Sugar 300 gm

Green cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Rose water 1 tbsp

Desi ghee 50 gm

Green Paste

Desi ghee 50 gm

Pistachio 100 gm

Rose water 1 tbsp

Milk 100 ml

Kesariya Paste

Desi ghee 50 gm

Carrot diced 150 gm

Rose water 1 tbsp

Milk 100 ml

Instructions

Take a pan put in grated Khoya and heat over a slow flame for 5 minutes. Add sugar and stir well over low heat. Cook till the mixture leaves the pan. Now add ghee along with cardamom powder and rose water, and stir well.

Now take three bowls and pour the prepared mixture equally into the bowls.

Use the first bowl of prepared basic mawa mixture as a white mixture.

The Green Mawa Mixture

Take a pan, fry pistachio in desi ghee. Add milk, cook till dry, and make a fine paste. Keep aside. Now add the prepared green pistachio mixture into the second bowl of prepared mawa mixture and mix thoroughly.

The Kesariya Mawa Mixture

Take a pan, fry diced carrot in desi ghee. Add milk, cook till dry, and make a fine paste. Keep aside. Now add the prepared Kesariya carrot mixture to the third bowl of prepared mawa mixture and mix thoroughly.

To Assemble the Burfi

Take a greased tray. Spread the green pistachio mixture first. Evenly spread the second layer of basic mawa mixture on the first layer and press well. Now evenly spread the third layer of Kesariya carrot mawa mixture.

To Serve

Cut the burfi as per your size and serve cold or at room temperature.

Tricolour Pastry By Chef Md. Naushad of Orange Room

Ingredients for Carrot Cake: Orange Layer

Flour 250gm

Baking Powder 2tsp

Baking Soda 1tsp

Cinnamon Powder 1tsp

Nutmeg Powder 1/4tsp

Salt ½ tsp

Oil 180ml

Eggs 4

Brown Sugar 300gm

Breakfast Sugar 100 gm

Vanilla Essence 1tsp

Grated Carrot 300gm

Ingredients for Almond Cake Sponge: White Layer

Eggs 4

Flour 180gm

Vanilla Essence 1 tsp

Almond Flour 95gm

Baking Powder 3 tsp

Breakfast Sugar 250gm

Icing Sugar 75gm

Salt 1 pinch

Oil 162gm

Almonds 72gm

Orange Juice 45ml

Yogurt 184gm

Ingredients for Pistachio Cake: Green Layer

Pistachio 75gm

Flour 250gm

Baking Powder 1 1/2 tsp

Baking Soda 3/4 tsp

Sugar 150gm

Unsalted Butter 112gm

Yogurt 120gm

Vanilla Essence 1 tsp

Preparation Method

The First Layer is a Carrot Cake (Orange Layer)

Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporated.

In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.

Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.

The Second Layer is an Almond Cake (White Layer)

Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporate them.

In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.

Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.

The Third Layer is a Pistachio Cake (Green Layer)

Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporate them.

In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.

Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.

Assembling

Prepare the Icing for the pastry.

Nicely spread the different flavor creams over the layers to form the Tricolour Flag.

Garnish with exotic fruits and dried berries

Tri Coloured Ghewar by Chef Kush Koli, Head Chef of SAGA, Gurugram

Ingredients for Ghewar

¼ cup Ghee Clarified butter

¼cup Chilled full cream milk

2 cups Maida / All purpose flour

4 and ½ cup Water (Chilled)

1 pinch of Yellow food color

Ghee (Or oil for frying)

For Sugar Syrup

1 and ½ cup Sugar

1 cup Water

10-12 strands of Saffron

2-3 Cardamom (crushed)

For Malai Rabdi

1 lt Full cream milk

¼cup Sugar

2-3 drops of Kewda essence

¼teaspoon Cardamom powder

Dry fruits for garnishing

For Orange Colour

Blanched carrot puree- 2 tbsp (carrot-30 gm + food glaze 1/4 tbsp)

For White Colour

Use Rabdi

For Green Colour

Edible beetle leaves ( balanced and puréed) 3pc

Food glaze -1/4 tbsp

Method for the Ghevar

In a bowl whisk ghee and milk till light and fluffy.

Add maida and whisk well. Add water and make a runny batter without any lumps. ( If lumps are formed, strain the batter through a soup strainer )

Add the food colour and mix well.

Take a small saucepan ( 4 inches) and fill with ghee till half and Heat the ghee on high flame.

When the ghee is very hot, pour a ladle of batter from at least 1 foot high in the center of the pan at a steady speed and as fast as you can.

Do not simmer the heat. The batter will splutter a lot. Be very careful at this stage. If the batter starts to overflow, stop pouring more batter.

Let the bubbles in the ghee settle down. Pour another ladle of batter on top of the previous batter. ( Always mix the batter before pouring )

Let it cook for a minute. Repeat the process 3-4 times.

Make a hole in the center with a skewer. Let the Ghevar fry on high heat till it is browned from the top.

Remove the Ghevar from Ghee using a fork. Keep it on a tilted plate so that the extra ghee is removed.

For the Sugar Syrup

Heat sugar and water in a pan. Add saffron and cardamom. Heat till one-string sugar syrup is formed. ( one string will be formed if you take a little sugar syrup in between your thumb and finger and pull it )

For the Malai Rabdi

Heat milk in a heavy-bottom pan. Cook till it is reduced to half. Add sugar and cardamom powder. Cook till it is reduced to one quarter.

Add kewda essence. Assembling the Ghevar. Dip the Ghevar in sugar syrup for 10 seconds on each side. Remove on a plate using a fork.

Pour malairabdi on top. Now layer it with Orange, White & Green colour.

Garnish with almond and pistachio slivers.

Tropical Fruit Jelly by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, of Cho-Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 35mins

Course: dessert

Cuisine: Indian

Servings: 4 pax

Ingredients

Coconut milk 350ml

Kafir lime 2 leaf

Oranges dice 40gm

Lychee juice 30ml

Coconut water all from the shell

Orange juice 350ml

Salt a pinch

Sugar to taste

Kiwi dices 40gm

Agar agar 15 grams

Preparation Method

Boil coconut Milk: Now place a saucepan on flame and pour coconut milk dissolved in coconut water and let it boil, add sugar, kafir lime and wait until it releases flavor, then remove from flame.

Dissolve agar: Place another pot or saucepan on flame and pour about 150 ml of water and add the agar into it. Switch the flame to high mode and let it boil well, wait until dissolve. Wait patiently, it will dissolve after about 10 to 15 minutes of time.

Now make the kiwi puree and put it in boiling water as per consistency. once it starts boiling add agar agar and let it dissolve. Add litchi juice to adjust the sweetness, once the mixture is completely dissolved remove it from the flame and put it in a glass jar for the layer to set.

Now pour one-third of agar agar into hot coconut milk and stir well. Add little salt also. Now cut the oranges and take out the chunks. add orange juice for boiling, add agar agar, and let it dissolve, once done add orange segments into it. Layer the glass jar with the second layer of coconut milk and keep it in the fridge for setting the layer. once done take it out and put the third layer with orange juice.

Refrigerate or let it set at room temperature, but refrigeration will help quicken the process. Use a ladle to pour the mixture and be very gentle while pouring, see that there are no air bubbles while you pour. Try pouring equal levels to make sure it looks good. Refrigerate or set aside until it sets well.

Tricolour Dimsum by Chef Gurpreet Singh of Gehdu, Habbit

Ingredients

Asparagus 500gm

Sweet Corn 200gm

Celery Leaf 15gm

Garlic 15gm

Baby Corn 150gm

Aromatic Powder 30gm

Salt 5gm

Sugar 5gm

Light Soya 50ml

Oyster Sauce 100gm

Chili Paste 40gm

Sesame Oil 60ml

Potato Starch 20gm

White Dough Ingredients

Potato Starch 30gm

Wheat Starch 50gm

Hot Water 100ml

Orange Dough Ingredients

Potato Starch 30gm

Wheat Starch 50gm

Hot Water 100ml

Carrot Paste 250gm

Green Dough Ingredients

Potato Starch 30gm

Wheat Starch 50gm

Hot Water 100ml

Kale Paste 250gm

Preparation Method

Finely chop all exotic vegetables & sauté with olive oil, celery, and garlic.

Make dough of dimsums with flour and water

Make the seasoning with sesame oil, salt & pepper. Let it cool down for a while.

Once it is cold, start stuffing with the sheets and make the desired shape.

Steam well for 4 minutes and serve it hot. (IANS)