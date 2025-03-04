Farah Khan ‘had too much fun choreographing’ Salman & Rashmika in Sikandar’s ‘Zohra Jabeen’ song

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited “Sikandar” have unveiled the primary song from the drama titled “Zohra Jabeen”.

As the track reached the audience, Farah Khan revealed that she had a blast choreographing Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in “Zohra Jabeen”.

Sharing the dance number on her Instagram stories, Farah Khan wrote, “Had too much fun choreographing @beingsalmanKhan & @rashmika_mandanna for #sikandar.”

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen tapping their foot to the beats of composer Pritam. The song has been sung in the melodious voice of Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri.

In December last year, the makers treated the fans with a gripping teaser of “Sikandar”.

The clip opens with protagonist Salman Khan walking into a hall decorated with guns and artifacts. His back faces the camera with the hall dimly lit. The knights in armour are soon revealed to be assassins.

Salman Khan can be heard saying, “Suna hai bahut saare log mere peecche pade hain. Bas mere mudne ki der hai”.

The assassins deploy their weapons and attack Salman Khan, however, he manages to tackle all of them. The preview also features an electrifying background score composed by Santosh Narayanan, perfectly in-sink with the grandeur of the visuals.

“Sikandar” marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The Bollywood hunk last appeared in the 2023 drama “Tiger 3”.

The project has been made under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss, known for “Ghajini”.

Aside from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in ancillary roles.

“Sikandar” further marks the reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, “Kick”. For the unversed, “Kick” also marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” is likely to hit the cinema halls on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr. (IANS)