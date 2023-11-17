Expert tips to boost overall wellbeing this festive season

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Every festival celebration involves a distinct selection of dishes and desserts. Consuming sweets may create a nice feeling and relieve weariness, but be cautious, take adequate precautions, and be conscious of one’s necessities.

Dr Subhash S. Markande, a consulting ayurveda physician, at CGH Earth, Swaswara shares with IANSlife some principles to boost overall well-being, and benefits and find ways to incorporate them.

Consume hot and fresh foods only, eat fried foods within three hours of preparation and plan your meals wisely.Drinking hot /warm water with food is always the best option to resolve many digestive issues during festivals.Consume boiled water as per individual requirements. Consuming water boiled with coriander seeds or cumin seeds will be useful to support digestion.

Consume sweets in the early part of the meal, followed by sour and salt items, backed up by foods with pungent, bitter, and astringent tastes.If you feel heavy after meals, skip the next meal; support your digestion by not loading it again and giving it time to recover.If you have a low appetite ensure that you have well-cooked and light foods on the onset of proper appetite.Maintain the gap between the meals properly; do not consume any kind of food in between meals.Consume buttermilk processed with ginger, cumin, and rock salt in the lunch which improves the gut health.Avoid sweets, milk products, and fried food in the dinner.

Go for light-cooked food or some soups.Do not mix milk and milk products with vegetables or nonveg as they act antagonistic to each other.

Avoid non-veg as it is the festive season; let the animals be at peace in the festival.Dry fruits are a rich source of multivitamins and minerals. Hence when processed with food Items in sweets preparations will be heavy for digestion. Use dry fruits like cashews, badam, figs, dates, raisins, lichies, wall nuts, dry grapes, etc in moderation. Limit the quantity of other food while consuming sweets.All fried items are heavy for digestion and consuming them in the early part of the meal with the food is advisable (have a check on the quantity). Chew a small piece of ginger with rock salt or a pinch of jeera it helps to avoid acid reflux.Overdoing anything is not good, so maintain a balance in food proportions, have heavy foods in less quantity and light foods in better quantity, and consume appetizers in between to balance. (IANS)