‘Dune’ vocalist Loire Cotler composes track, lends her voice to in Sonu Sood directorial ‘Fateh’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer-songwriter Loire Cotler, who is known for her work in Grammy nominated movie ‘Dune’, has lent her voice to the song ‘Call to Life’ in the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’.

The film marks the directorial debut of actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood. Loire, who is a member of legendary music composer Hans Zimmer’s band and famed for her unique vocal style that fuses an exotic blend of world rhythms with operatic grace, has also composed the track.

One action sequence in the film forms the backdrop of her composition and ethereal vocals, transforming a heart-thumping scene into an almost transcendental experience.

Talking about the same, Loire Cotler shared, “Music is a higher form of communication above everything we’ve invented, and so the language of ‘Fateh’ was immaterial to composing a track for it. When Sonu walked me through the story of the film, his passion was electric. Through Call to Life, I wanted to channel that energy and bring light, rhythm, and intensity to the film’s action sequence. It was an incredible experience to see my music and vocals breathe life into the scene”.

Marking a daring leap into direction, Sonu is pulling out all the stops for ‘Fateh’. His vision is to offer a film that doesn’t just sound powerful but feels powerful. And he’s not holding back.

He said, “It is my pride and joy to collaborate with the Grammy-nominated Loire Cotler, whose work has echoed on the global stage. What I find amazing is that it didn’t matter that Hindi was unfamiliar to her because music is the ultimate universal language”.

“Her evocative composition in Fateh conveys everything we need and more, bringing a mystical energy to its action sequence. Having her on board was not just a choice, it was a necessity to hit the right note and offer the audience nothing but the best”, he added.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, and is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime.

Produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal, the film is slated to release on January 10, 2025. (IANS)