Dr. Salil Midha, the World’s Longest Continually Serving Chief of Cardiology at a Major Hospital, on Success, Failure, Life and Guide

WALTHAM, MA–Dr. Salil Midha, MD, Chief of Cardiology at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and Founder of The Boston Cardiac Foundation, is probably the world’s longest continually serving chief of cardiology at a major hospital.

Dr. Midha heads the department of cardiology at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. More importantly, he is the founder of the Boston Cardiac Foundation, a non-profit healthcare organization that supports healthcare missions in Africa, South America, the Caribbean and India.

Under Dr. Midha’s leadership, the Boston Cardiac Foundation (BCF) has performed more than one thousand lifesaving heart operations over the past 30 years. His foundation provides services to patients in developing countries who otherwise could not afford lifesaving care.

The foundation brings medical technologies and services to those in need around the world. The BCF team is made up of physicians, nurses and technologists who perform cardiac procedures such as pacemaker implants with follow-up, coronary stenting and angioplasty free of charge for patients who cannot afford the lifesaving treatments.

On Oct. 29, 2023, Dr. Midha will be honored with Healthcare Excellence award at New England Choice Awards gala at Burington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. About 400 community and business leaders are expected to attend the gala.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Dr. Midha talks about his more than four decades of healthcare journey. To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.