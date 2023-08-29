Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, Imran Khan, and more…

New Delhi– Actress Sushmita Sen shared her thoughts about her on-screen brother-sister bond with Ankur Bhatia, portrayed in ‘Aarya’, saying Rakshabandhan is a celebration where you embrace ‘imperfect’ bond, promise to be each other’s strength in tough times

From having each other’s backs to fighting over the silliest things, brother-sister bond experiences all emotions possible. One such complex aspect of the relationship we witnessed in the fan-favorite series ‘Aarya’. While Aarya (Sushmita) and Sangram (Ankur) do not share the perfect brother-sister relationship, the love and care for one another remain unwavered.

Opening up about the same, Sushmita said: “Sibling relationships are very difficult to put into words. They fight, they make-up, they fight again, it’s a vicious cycle that we all enjoy going through. The bond between Aarya and Sangram is not the ideal one but what I love about their relationship is that they have accepted their bitter relationship and not let go of the love they have for each other; that’s exactly what Rakshabandhan stands for.”

“A celebration where you embrace this imperfect bond and promise to be each other’s strength in tough times,” added the actress.

“Aarya” is a crime-thriller drama co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series, with Vinod Rawat, serving as the co-director. Produced by Madhvani under the banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with Endemol Shine Group, it stars Sushmita in the titular role, and is based on the Dutch drama series ‘Penoza’. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in ‘Taali, which throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s (played by Sushmita) life – her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that, her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ is a story of courage and change. It is streaming on JioCinema.

Imran talks about ‘Delhi Belly’, Vir says he’s seen Kunal Roy Kapoor and him in ‘underwear’

Mumbai– Actor Imran Khan, who quit acting after 2015 and has now hinted at making a comeback to films, talked about the 2011 film ‘Delhi Belly’, which also stars Kunal Roy Kapoor and Vir Das.

Imran said that he “freaking loved” the film and was sure the censor board would not pass it for its profanity, intense violence and sexual content.

Sharing a few pictures from the sets of the film, Imran captioned: “No sob stories, and no excuses here. I freaking LOVED Delhi Belly. Every single day that we worked on that film, I was sure of two things; first, that it was a once-in-a-lifetime movie, the kind that you feel lucky to be a part of. ”

He then revealed how he did some “method acting”.

“And second, that there was no way the censor board would ever let us release this thing. I’m glad I was only wrong on the second count! Here’s a look at the makeup test for my swollen eye, and a picture of the boys doing some “method acting” as part of pre-production. Just to make the characters more believable, obviously. @virdas @realkunaalroykapur”

Taking to the comment section, Vir shared a hilarious anecdote from the film.

“Three of us shared a van situation for a year of our lives. I’ve seen the two of you in your underwear more than I’ve seen any other men before or since. All that aside, it really was this magical place where everyone felt lucky. And it was an honour to be in the trenches with you two,” Vir wrote.

Delhi Belly is an action comedy film directed by Abhinay Deo. It also stars Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala. It is a Hinglish-language film, with 70 per cent of the dialogue in English and thirty per cent in Hindi.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures. The film was remade in Tamil as Settai.

Arjun Rampal on 15 yrs of ‘Rock On!!’: It’s testament to enduring power of music

New Delhi– On the 15 years of musical drama film ‘Rock On!!’, actor Arjun Rampal whose portrayal of Joe forever has been etched on our hearts, said the film has been a testament to the magic of collaboration and the enduring power of music.

‘Rock On!!’ wasn’t just a movie but it was a cultural movement that resonated with dreamers, music enthusiasts, and believers in the power of second chances.

Arjun’s portrayal of Joe, a man grappling with his buried musical aspirations and the complexities of friendship, added a layer of authenticity that made the film an emotional rollercoaster. His dedication to the role as a musician-turned-banker-turned-musician resonated with audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on this milestone, Arjun said: “15 years of ‘Rock On!!’ feels like a journey through time, a passage that has touched my heart in profound ways. Joe’s character reminded me of the importance of holding onto our dreams and nurturing the relationships that shape our lives.”

“This film has been a testament to the magic of collaboration and the enduring power of music,” added the 50-year-old actor.

Written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Farhan Akhtar, the 2008 flick marked the Bollywood debut of Akhtar and Prachi Desai.

Starring Farhan, Arjun, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli, it revolved around members of the Mumbai-based grunge rock band, ‘Magik’ (formed in 1998) who reunite in 2008. It was inspired by South Korean movie ‘A Happy Life’.

The film was also archived at the Academy Film Archive library. It’s music which was composed by the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, became anthems of a generation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was seen in 2022 action film ‘Dhaakad’. He next has ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, ‘Crakk’, ‘Nastik’ and ‘3 Monkeys’.

Shahid Kapoor sports turban, turns on his ‘Punjabi munda’ mode

Mumbai– Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor channeled his inner ‘Punjabi munda’ mode as he sported a turban in a string of new pictures he shared on social media.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he posted a gamut of pictures. In the first photo, he is seen getting ready. The second image has him getting his turban fixed. Another picture shows Shahid posing with his father Pankaj Kapoor.

The actor is seen dressed in a black kurta paired with a cream coloured turban. While his actor-father Pankaj Kapoor is sporting a vest coat paired with white shirt and a turban.

“Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega na,” Shahid captioned the image.

The actor did not share the details about why or when he donned this look.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over his look.

“Cute sa Mera punjabi munda,” said a fan.

One wrote: “Yaar kabhi tou bura lag jaya kar.”

His friend and celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim said: “Looking so good.”

“Why so handsome?” a fan wrote.

One simple said: “Burraaaa.”

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in ‘Bloody Daddy’, an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena.

It is an adaptation of the 2011 French film ‘Sleepless Night’, which had previously had an Indian remake (in the Tamil language) as ‘Thoongaa Vanam’ (2015), starring Kamal Haasan.

Kangana calls ‘Chandramukhi 2’ ‘quintessential paisa-vasool entertainer’

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for multiple films in her kitty, has called her upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’, a “quintessential paisa-vasool entertainer”, and her role as a larger-than-life one in the film.

After delivering her performance as the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa in ‘Thailaivii’ (2020), the actress will be back on the Tamil screens with the P. Vasu directorial ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

In the film, she steps into the role of a dancer who is known for her beauty and unmatched dancing skills.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is a true blue commercial entertainer and a sequel to one of the most celebrated films in popular culture ‘Chandramukhi’ which has led to many remakes in multiple Indian languages.

Talking about working in ‘Chandramukhi 2’, the four times National Award winning actress said, “I play a larger-than-life character in a quintessential paisa-vasool entertainer. It’s a mix of genres, the film has a bit of action, comedy, horror, romance and is also a musical. In fact, this is the first time that I have been part of a big entertainer playing a larger-than-life character.”

She further mentioned, “My director, P Vasu has been an inspiration to work with. Working on this film has been one of the most enriching experiences in my life.”

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is set to debut in theatres on September 15.

Post this, the actress will be seen in ‘Tejas’ which is based on the life of air force pilot Tejas Gill. She also has her directorial in the pipeline, ‘Emergency’ in which she will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Big B hails Manmohan Singh for his participation in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has admired the determination of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who despite challenging circumstances, had come on a wheelchair in Rajya Sabha to participate in discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, earlier this month.

On August 7, the said bill was passed in the Upper House, days after passing in the Lok Sabha, despite strong fight by the Opposition parties.

In the 11th episode which is titled as ‘Rishtey Special’ of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Harsha Verma, a devoted teacher hailing from Bhopal, to the hot seat.

For Rs 20,000, Big B asked Harsha: “As of July, 2023, Dr Manmohan Singh is a member of which of these houses?”

The options were- A: Punjab Legislative Assembly, B: Delhi Legislative Assembly, C: Lok Sabha and D: Rajya Sabha.

Harsha gave the correct answer which was ‘Rajya Sabha’. An image of Dr Singh was shown on the screen, wherein he can be seen sitting on a wheelchair.

Referring to the photograph, the ‘Baghban’ fame actor in an apparent reference to the former Prime Minister’s visit to the Upper House, said: “In his sixth Rajya Sabha tenure, Dr Manmohan Singh is representing Rajasthan. There was a voting in Rajya Sabha, for which Dr Singh had come. He is above 90 years old, but still he came on the wheelchair to vote. Ye ek bahut hi prabhavshaali drishya tha ham sabke liye.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony. (IANS)