Diljit Dosanjh Collaborates with Rishabh Shetty on ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Album

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has teamed up with actor-director Rishabh Shetty for the much-anticipated prequel “Kantara: Chapter 1,” adding his voice to the film’s soundtrack.

The duo announced the collaboration with a joint social media post, showing them warmly greeting each other before heading into a studio session. Dosanjh recorded a special track for the film, reportedly wrapping it up in a single day at YRF Studios in Andheri, Mumbai.

For Dosanjh, the project carries a personal connection. “With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial — salute to this guy who made the masterpiece ‘Kantara,’” the singer-actor wrote. “I have a personal connection with this film which I can’t tell. But I remember when I was watching in the theatres, in the end when the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ played, I cried in so much ecstasy. Now ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is coming on October 2nd… Can’t wait to watch it in theaters.” He also thanked composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, adding, “I learnt a lot from you yesterday.”

Rishabh Shetty, who stars in and directs the film, responded with equal enthusiasm: “Excited to join hands with Diljit Dosanjh for the Kantara album. By Shiva’s grace, everything fell into place. Much love, Paji. Another Shiva bhakt meets Kantara.”

“Kantara: Chapter 1,” written and directed by Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, features Rishabh Shetty alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Sapthami Gowda, and Gulshan Devaiah in leading roles. The film is slated for theatrical release on October 2. (Source: IANS)