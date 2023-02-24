‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’ hitmaker Mohammed Irfan out with ‘Tum Mere Ho’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood singer Mohammed Irfan, who has sung songs like ‘Baarish’, ‘Ae Khuda’, ‘Banjara’, ‘Phir Mohabbat’, has released his latest romantic song, ‘Tum Mere Ho’. He said that it is a song dedicated to the emotions of love and romance.

Mohammed said: “‘Tum Mere Ho’ is a romantic song full of love, which will hit everyone’s lips every time they listen to it. People will not be able to live without humming it. Written in simple language and composed very beautifully, this is a song which will capture everyone’s heart and mind.”

Born in Hyderabad, the 37-year-old singer has sung songs in different languages including Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi. He has collaborated with several well-known music directors in the industry like Sajid-Wajid, Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros Anjjan, and Jeet Ganguly.

He is known for his songs such as ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’ from the film ‘Murder 2’, ‘Muskurane’ from ‘Citylights’, ‘Dard Dilo Ke’, among others.

The singer further shared about his latest track and said that the lyrics are very impactful and those who believe in the existence of love or are going through similar feelings will appreciate it.

“Every person who is in love will connect their heart to this song. The music composer of this song, Dr Ankur Sharma has written this song in the simplest words yet heart-touching,” he concluded.

‘Tum Mere Ho’ is released under Dr Ankur Sharma and Dr Lalit V Production banner. (IANS)