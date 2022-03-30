Diabetes Expert Dr. Om Ganda to Speak at the Health Expo, Hold Open Q/A Session With the Attendees as the World Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Insulin

BURLINGTON, MA–Dr. Om Ganda, renowned diabetes expert and Medical Director of the Lipid Clinic at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, will speak at the upcoming 8th Annual Indian and South Asian Health Expo on April 10th at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

The day-long event is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

The expo is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, KnowYourMeds, and eternalHealth.

“I am excited to speak at the Health Expo as the world marks the 100th anniversary of insulin this year,” said Dr. Ganda, who will have an open question-and-answer session with the audience.

“Diabetes is a silent killer, and widely prevalent among Indians and South Asians,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the Health Expo and publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times.

In addition to serving as the medical director of the Lipid Clinic, and Chair of the Clinical Oversight Committee at Joslin Diabetes Center, Dr. Ganda is Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. His special interests include Lipid Disorders, Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk Reduction.

Joslin Diabetes Center is world-renowned for its deep expertise in diabetes treatment and research. Joslin is an independent, non-profit institution affiliated with Harvard Medical School, and one of only 11 NIH-designated Diabetes Research Centers in the U.S.

Dr. Ganda also conducts clinical trials examining the relationship between type 1 and type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He graduated from S.M.S. Medical College in India in 1966 and did his residency at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The day-long Expo will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 10, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.