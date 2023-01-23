Dia Mirza shares her post-motherhood, green goals for the new year

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– For Dia Mirza, her work as an actor, producer, eco-entrepreneur and the UN Secretary General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, coalesces around the passion to serve a higher purpose and somehow impact the world in a positive way. She says, “As a mother, I feel compelled more than ever to amplify urgent environmental causes like climate change because the clock is ticking and unless we work hard collectively to reverse its impact, we will pass on to our children an unsustainable and unhealthy planet.”

Dia cites the Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, which was a collective commitment to improve health and education markers, reduce inequality, spur economic growth, protect and preserve oceans and forests while countering climate change and says, “Every year, we must do all we can to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” In 2023 too, she says, her work at the individual and collective level will serve the larger vision of the SDGs.

Adds Dia, “Because of COVID-19 and the debilitating after-effects of climate change, the SDGs have suffered many setbacks globally. We need to double up efforts to change that and especially work towards providing inclusive and accessible education to the girl child. In 2023, I am also hoping to put the spotlight on numerous environment champions across India and its heartlands. People like Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi from Dehradun with his innovative concept of GEP (Gross Environmental Product) which assesses monetary value of the quality and quantity of resources from the forest, air, water and soil and is one of the components of green GDP.”

She also mentions Dr Chetan Solanki, the man who is on a journey to make India – Solar Literate and adds, “These are the kind of unsung icons I want to engage with to find and amplify solutions to further realise the SDGs in India. Conscious capitalism and circular economy are some of the other ideas that I would like to discuss more extensively this year.”

As an eco-investor, Dia has already committed resources and energy to green brands like Beco, Shumee, Greendigo, and Allter and will also be on the lookout for more individuals and companies that are creating sustainable solutions and need a little help. She says, “We need to start looking at a more sustainable lifestyle as the norm and not the exception anymore. And to do that, more such green brands need to come into the mainstream. As an investor, my goal is to work towards that ideal.”

As a producer and an actor, Dia says, her work will continue to address questions about gender, social and economic inequities, the right to education, to a healthy environment and a lot more. She concludes, “There is a thread of intentionality in everything I do so now I want to tell stories that can be powerful agents of change at some level and can generate ripples of positivity and inspire a sense of purpose in those who watch them.” (IANS)