Dhvani Bhanushali draws Inspiration from Kareena Kapoor for her acting debut

Mumbai– Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is making her acting debut with the upcoming film ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ shared that her portrayal of the role ‘Meera’ has been significantly inspired by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character ‘Geet’.

Speaking about her admiration for Kareena, Dhvani revealed: “I’m a huge fan of Kareena and have always admired her as an actress. When I watched her in ‘Jab We Met’, I instantly fell in love with her portrayal of Geet. She made the character feel so real, like Geet was an extension of herself. Kareena’s confidence is something I deeply look up to, and she’s been a major inspiration for me.”

In ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’, Dhvani’s character, Meera, shares similarities with Kareena’s iconic role of Geet.

Describing Meera, Dhvani added: “My character Meera has shades of Geet– fierce, unapologetic, yet vulnerable. I’ve tried to incorporate those traits into Meera, drawing from Kareena’s Geet. Of course, no one can match her energy or recreate that iconic role, but I’ve done my best to bring my own interpretation to Meera while staying inspired by her.”

‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ features Aashim Gulati in the lead role.

The film directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited and Kathputli Creations, ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ is set to debut in theatres on September 20.

Meanwhile, Dhvani, who hails from Mumbai, gained popularity with her single ‘Vaaste’ in 2019 which has crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

She started her music career in 2017 by singing acoustic version song ‘Humsafar’ from ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. Her first song in the film was ‘Ishtehaar’ from the film ‘Welcome To New York’, which had released in 2018.

The 26-year-old has also belted out tracks like– ‘Veere’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘Koka’, ‘Kinna Sona’, ‘Tujhe Samajh Aavega’, and ‘Current Laga Re’. (IANS)