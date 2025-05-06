Dhanashree Verma Steals the Spotlight in High-Energy Dance Track ‘Ting Ling Sajna’ from Bhool Chuk Maaf

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Keeping the musical momentum going after hits like Koi Naa, Chor Bazari Phir Se, and Sawariya Tera, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf have dropped their latest party anthem, Ting Ling Sajna. The vibrant track features Dhanashree Verma in a show-stopping dance performance, set against the backdrop of Ranjan Tiwari’s (played by Rajkummar Rao) wild bachelor party.

Penned by celebrated lyricist Irshad Kamil and composed by Tanishk Bagchi—who also lends his voice alongside Madhubanti Bagchi—the song bursts with energy, color, and unapologetic flair.

Describing the track, Rajkummar Rao said, “Ting Ling Sajna is your VIP pass to pre-wedding chaos. Shooting it was an absolute riot—it’s vibrant, outrageous, and pure fun in the best way possible!”

Dhanashree Verma, who brings electric charisma to the screen, reflected on her performance, saying, “For me, dance isn’t just about the moves—it’s about presence, power, and expression. Ting Ling Sajna gave me the space to express myself fully. It’s that kind of track that makes you want to forget everything and just dance. Rajkummar’s easy charm on set made it even more memorable. In an industry that often equates volume with value, I prefer to move with focus and purpose, while staying true to the craft.”

Tanishk Bagchi called the song a celebration of excess. “We wanted a track you’d crank up at full volume at a bachelor party. Ting Ling Sajna is loud, proud, and over-the-top—in the best way. It’s got that funky groove that just moves you. Working with Madhubanti is always a joy; she brings such fire to the vocals.”

Lyricist Irshad Kamil added, “With Ting Ling Sajna, I wanted to bottle up the reckless, carefree vibe of a bachelor party. It’s bold, it’s fun, and it perfectly matches the spirit of the film’s characters.”

Madhubanti Bagchi echoed that sentiment, saying, “Dance tracks never go out of style. Ting Ling Sajna captures that joyful chaos with a beat you just can’t ignore. We didn’t hold back—every note, every lyric, every beat is turned up to the max.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, hits theaters on May 9, 2025. (Source: IANS)