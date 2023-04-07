Dhaka wholesale market fire completely doused after 75 hrs

- Advertisement -

BY SUMI KHAN

Dhaka– A massive blaze that erupted earlier this week at the Bangabazar wholesale market Dhaka, the biggest such shopping complex in Bangladesh, was completely doused on Friday after a period of 75 hours, fire officials said.

More than 700 firefighters of 48 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) worked at the site and brought the blaze under control at about 9.30 a.m.

The fire erupted early Tuesday morning at the Adarsha Market in the complex, gutting some 7,000 shops.

Businessmen have repeatedly blamed vandalism as the cause of the massive fire.

The reason for this is the construction of multi-storeyed buildings of the City Corporation and the allotment of space for two organisations.

Fire broke out twice in the complex previously in 2015 and 2019.

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has claimed that the damage caused by the fire is approximately Tk2,000 crore, seeking an initial allocation of Tk700 crore from the government. (IANS)