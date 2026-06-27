Consul General of India Joins IAGB for International Day of Yoga Celebration in Boston

BOSTON — The India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) partnered with the Consulate General of India, Boston, to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2026 on June 21 at One Federal St., marking the first time the Consulate has hosted the annual event.

The program began with welcome remarks from IAGB President Nilesh Agrawal, followed by a ceremonial lamp-lighting led by Consul General Shri Raghuram S, Deputy Consul General Shruthi Purushottam, Agrawal and Federation of Indian Associations President Abhishek Singh.

In his remarks, Consul General Raghuram highlighted yoga’s global significance and India’s role in promoting holistic health and wellness.

A guided yoga session was led by Sudhir Parikh and Niru Parikh, who introduced participants to traditional yoga postures and breathing techniques.

The event also featured cultural performances by students from GuruKool Enrichment Center, founded by Arpita Das Pathak, and Tarana School of Kathak, founded by Moumita Banerjee. Youth performers Aaria Madan Nagpal, Anmol Patel, Ashriya Ejenkar, Avisha Mathur, Medhanshi Bhowmick and Surina Bhalla received certificates of appreciation from the Consulate in recognition of their performances.

Deputy Consul General Shruthi Purushottam delivered the vote of thanks, recognizing the contributions of partner organizations, volunteers and attendees.

The celebration concluded with a Saatvik brunch prepared by Treasury Kitchen of Burlington, followed by community networking.

IAGB said it plans to continue collaborating with the Consulate General of India, Boston, on future initiatives promoting wellness, cultural exchange and community engagement.