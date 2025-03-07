Burnout rates drop significantly at workplaces globally, finds report

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– There is a major shift in workplace culture as the burnout rates have dropped significantly from 35 per cent to 22 per cent, a new report said on Friday.

According to a ‘Great Place To Work’ report, this change is linked to the increasing role of innovation in organisations.

Companies that make innovation a part of their daily operations are not only sparking creativity but also improving employee engagement, boosting retention, and reducing stress at work.

True innovation is not just about occasional brainstorming sessions or hackathons. It becomes a habit when employees are encouraged to think creatively in decision-making, teamwork, and problem-solving.

Organisations that adopt a proactive approach to innovation become more adaptable and motivated, creating a culture where employees feel empowered to take risks and experiment with new ideas, the report mentioned.

According to the report, 47 per cent of men have the access to innovation in their workplaces, while 39 per cent of women say the same.

Another trend observed is that senior employees and managers have greater access to innovation, with senior managers at 57 per cent and employees with over 10 years of experience at 50 per cent.

The report also identifies five key factors that drive innovation in organisations. First, companies that show genuine care for employees create a workplace where creativity thrives.

Second, recognising employees’ achievements helps build a culture of continuous improvement. Third, hiring diverse talent ensures a steady flow of fresh ideas.

Fourth, strong leadership development programs inspire innovation at all levels. Lastly, companies that listen to employee feedback and act on it create a more trusting and dynamic work environment.

The report lists five major barriers: lack of recognition and career growth opportunities, teams working in isolation, fear of speaking up, excessive focus on policies, and insufficient investment in employee learning and development.

Overcoming these challenges will be crucial for companies aiming to build a strong culture of innovation, the report added. (IANS)