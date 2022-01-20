British Sikh Association lauds BJP government for welfare measures

New Delhi– The British Sikh Association said on Wednesday that the BJP-led government at the Centre has done more than most governments for the welfare of Sikhs.

“BJP Govt is not responsible for the massacre of innocent Sikhs. BJP Govt had done more than most for the Sikhs, Kartarpur Corridor, Baal Veer Diwas, repeal of the farm bills. Sikhs can be against a Govt but not against India the Motherland of the Sikhs and their Gurus,” the British Sikh Association said in a tweet.

Amid heightened activities by Khalistanis, the UK Sikh community has started to push back against anti-India forces.

At the heart of this push back is Southall in London, which remains among the largest hubs of the Sikh community in the UK and has a distinction of hosting UK’s largest and most prominent gurdwaras.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, the community leaders gathered at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Park Avenue, and challenged the prevailing anti-India narrative propagated by Khalistanis and their backers.

They passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his current government for doing so much for the Sikh community and helping to bridge the misunderstandings. They especially thanked the PM for announcing December 26 as Bir Bal Divas and declaring it as a public holiday.

In a congregation, community leaders and gurdwara committee office-bearers challenged those who are pushing factually incorrect t narrative about India and its current govt under Narendra Modi. They also challenged them to disprove their views, which have no political agenda or motive.

The local community in the UK considers this as a bold step from within the community, which had so far kept silent and chose to not to confront a handful of Khalistanis propagating anti-India narrative without any consequences from the local agencies.

The community, which is broadly fed up with Khalistani lies, has been fearful of bullying by Khalistanis and was desisting from speaking up openly against them. (IANS)