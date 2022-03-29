Brewer Lane Ventures Promotes Rohan Malhotra to General Partner

BOSTON–Brewer Lane Ventures, a Boston-based venture capital firm focused on investing in the insurtech and fintech sectors, announced the promotions of Chris Choi Downer and Rohan Malhotra to General Partner.

“Since joining Brewer Lane shortly after its inception, both Chris and Rohan have served as cornerstones of the investment team, bringing unique and impactful perspectives, relationships, and knowledge from their various backgrounds,” said John Kim, Founder and Managing Partner at Brewer Lane Ventures. “They are integral to Brewer Lane’s continued success as they share the highest level of dedication and expertise in serving our portfolio companies.”

Chris Choi Downer brings experience in early-stage analytics and insurtech investments from previous roles as Principal at both Sorenson Ventures and XL Innovate. Chris began his career at Goldman Sachs in the Alternative Investments and Manager Selection Group, working in both the New York City and London offices and received his BA magna com laude from Dartmouth College.

Rohan Malhotra has experience across growth, product, and venture capital. Prior to Brewer Lane, Rohan led growth and expansion initiatives at insurtech brokerage Newfront and invested in early-stage fintech and insurtech startups as a founding investor at Argo Ventures. He received his BS and BAS from the University of Pennsylvania, as part of the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Brewer Lane Ventures was founded in late 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. As General Partners, both Downer and Malhotra will be members of the Brewer Lane Investment Committee for Fund II and serve on the boards of various Brewer Lane portfolio companies.