Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Bipasha Basu, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

Vicky Kaushal channels his inner SRK in the gym

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media platform and shared a heartwarming glimpse of him channeling his inner SRK.

The ‘Masaan’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a video post from his workout session but with an added twist that portrays Vicky’s adorable side in the video.

He captioned the video post, “Pookie da workout” (with a smile, kiss and muscle emoji).

The video starts with Vicky standing up and doing some slow moves on the song ‘Dekha Tainu’ as he keeps his hands on his heart and gives a gentle smile while his trainer calls him back for the workout.

In the next shot, Vicky flexes his arms while having a smile on his face and the song continues in the background. Later, as soon as the song hits its core part Vicky starts shaking his leg and dancing to the beats with all the love and joy.

Soon after Vicky’s heartwarming post surfaced online, fans and celebrities took to his comments section and praised the actor for showing his adorable avatar but what took everyone’s attention was the comment of Rajkummar Rao on his post.

He wrote, “Vicky ka Ye wala Video bahut kamaal hai. Chhaa (Va) rahe ho sab jagah bhai” with face emoji.”

On which the ‘Zubaan’ actor wrote, “Bicky Pleej!!! Love you bhai” (with kissing emoji).

A fan wrote, “Heartthrob to an entire nation and people beyond!!”

For the unversed, the song is from the 2024 romantic-drama film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

On the work front, Vicky is all geared up for his historical epic “Chhava“ directed by Laxman Utekar.

In the movie, Vicky will be essaying the role of Maratha emperor Sambhaji, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Chhava” also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

The film is all set to hit the theaters in a brutal clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ helmed by director Sukumar.

When Bipasha Basu gave up non-veg for her boyfriend

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu, best known for praiseworthy performances in ‘Raaz’ and ‘Aakrosh’ once revealed that she once became a pure vegetarian for her boyfriend.

In a throwback video, Bipasha said, “So I came back from school and I told my mom, I have fallen in love and my mom was standing there, sitting on the bed and fainting and I told my mom, you won’t say anything, I want two salwar kurtas.”

The ‘Dhoom 2’ actress continued, “Because I wore shorts before that I said, give me two salwar kurtas because he is a Marwari and his family wants me to wear a salwar kurta and from today I am a vegetarian and before that, I was a hardcore non-vegetarian girl.”

Suddenly I said, from now on I will become a vegetarian and wear a salwar kurta and I will only marry him. So my poor mother had no choice. But she gave me a salwar kurta. So see, I am a very loving girl. So when I fall in love, I fall in love fully. But that didn’t last long because I came to Bombay after that.” She concluded.

On the personal front, Bipasha Basu was in a relationship with actor Dino Morea from 1996 to 2002. During the filming of ‘Jism’ in 2002, Bipasha came back into a dating phase with her co-star John Abraham, and they maintained it from 2002 to 2011. Later, the ‘No-Entry’ fame actress dated actor Harman Baweja, but they broke up in 2014.

After a while, Bipasha Basu met her ‘Alon’ co-star actor Karan Singh Grover on the set and they fell in love. The couple tied the sacred knot on April 30, 2016 and on November 12, 2022 the duo became the parents of their adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover.

In 2015, Bipasha, actress Malaika Arora, and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan launched their shopping portal ‘The Label Life’.

In 2020, she made her OTT debut with the crime thriller series ‘Dangerous’ opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Sonakshi Sinha dazzles in style while searching for her husband

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media handle and shared a carousel of pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonakshi dropped a set of pictures in her glamorous avatar as she searched for her better half Zaheer Iqbal.

She captioned the post, “On the prowl… looking for my husband” (with a laughing face emoji).

In the pictures, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress stunned in a black blazer adorned with golden embellishments, paired perfectly with matching flared trousers, exuding a chic, glamorous vibe. She completed the outfit with matching gloves, adding a bold touch.

Her makeup was equally striking, featuring nude lips, golden eyeshadow, and a contoured, highlighted face that radiated elegance. With her long tresses left open and flowing, she added a touch of drama. To top it off, she accessorized with statement earrings, rounding off the look with a flawless blend of sophistication and glamour.

Soon after her post surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised the actress.

A fan wrote, “’For me, you are the biggest example that love can change a woman’s psychology and routine, and that a man can make a positive difference in her life”.

Another one wrote, “The most attractive and self-confident woman of the world, who fights for her love against all envies”.

Earlier, Sonakshi shared some pictures with her better half Zaheer Iqbal and captioned them, “Laal hai mere dil ka haal” (with a heart emoji).

On the personal front, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Sonakshi made her debut opposite the ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ actor in the box-office-mayhem ‘Dabangg’ while Zaheer made his debut with Salman’s home production ‘Notebook’.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in ‘Kakuda’ helmed by ‘Mauli’ fame director Aditya Sarpotdar.

The actress is all set to share the screen with her husband in their upcoming film ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ helmed by Karan Rawal. The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’ opposite actress Huma Qureshi, and a music video, titled ‘Blockbuster’.

Karisma Kapoor showcases her wild and free side

Mumbai– Actress Karisma Kapoor, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Murder Mubarak’, soaking in the London sun.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos in which she can be seen roaming around the streets of London.The actress also shared pictures of flowers and apparel in her photo dump.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen strutting around Oxford street in the British capital.

She wrote in the caption, “In a world full of roses, be a wildflower”.

Oxford Street is a major road in the City of Westminster in the West End of London, running from Tottenham Court Road to Marble Arch via Oxford Circus. It is Europe’s busiest shopping street, and registers half a million daily visitors.

It is designated as part of the A40, a major road between London and Fishguard, though it is not signed as such, and traffic is regularly restricted to buses and taxis.

Karisma Kapoor belongs to the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, the Kapoor family. She is the daughter of actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and is the elder sister of actress Kareena Kapoor. Karisma used to be one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, she is the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award.

Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’ . The film was directed by Hansal Mehta of ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ fame.

The film tells the story of a cop who is assigned to investigate the murder of a child in the Buckingham neighbourhood as she battles personal conflict.

Sonam Kapoor: I am often drawn to roles that have been adapted from books

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor, who continues to lend her voice and support as the brand ambassador for ‘Word to Screen’ at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, expressed her affinity for roles that originate from literary works, highlighting her passion for stories that transition from page to screen.

Sonam is the brand ambassador for Word to Screen at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) in partnership with Soho House Mumbai. The Options Market offers a unique platform to writers, publishers, and filmmakers to engage and option stories for various film cinematic formats.

Talking about her association, Sonam shared: “As an actor, I have always believed that a film is only as good as its script. It is imperative to encourage writers and publishers through an ecosystem like Word to Screen where they can ideate and collaborate with filmmakers who can bring their vision to screen in the most authentic and dynamic manner.”

“As an avid reader, I am often drawn to roles that have been adapted from books. Such characters also bring a depth that is important to their evolution from paper to screen. Word to Screen is my attempt to give back to the art I love so much. It’s a pleasure to continue my association with MAMI’s Word to Screen and help enable and empower some truly engaging narratives on screen,” she added.

This year the Market opened entries to non-fiction articles published in print and online newspapers and magazines.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival commented: “Cinema is an amalgamation of all the arts and has been closely linked to literature over decades. Some of the greatest films in the history of cinema have been adapted from literary works and I am so pleased that MAMI has nurtured and developed this unique platform that creates a synergy that will enable filmmakers to use their craft to bring the art of the word to the screen. We value Sonam Kapoor’s continued support for this initiative as its brand ambassador.”

A first-of-its-kind initiative, ‘Word to Screen’, was launched in 2016 by MAMI and has since served as a dynamic and inclusive platform that explores the synergy between the power of the written word and the magic of cinema.

Mrunal Thakur showcases her golden look in dim lighting

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur has graced her fans with a stunning glimpse of her latest photoshoot, showcasing her elegance in a beautiful traditional Anarkali suit. The ensemble highlights her flair for fashion while celebrating her roots, effortlessly blending modernity with classic charm.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal, who has 13.5 million followers, shared a series of enchanting photos showcasing her in a stunning Anarkali suit. With a focus on a natural makeup look that accentuated her thick eyebrows, she opted for soft waves in her hair, styled with a middle partition. The dim lighting beautifully complemented her traditional attire, while she accessorised with matching heavy jhumkas and a delicate ring.

Her post is simply captioned with a sparkle and dove emoji, adding a touch of whimsy to her captivating aesthetic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She has featured in shows like ‘Arjun’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She has also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. She featured in the episode titled ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Pippa’, and ‘The Family Star’.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty. She also has ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Manushi Chhillar’s quest for love insights, explores ‘The 5 Love Languages’

Mumbai– Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently delighted her followers by sharing cheerful snapshots from her flight, offering a glimpse into her travel experience. Alongside the photos, she provided an intriguing sneak peek into the book that she is reading — ‘The 5 Love Languages’,

Taking to Instagram, Manushi, who has 6.6 million followers, shared a delightful series of photos from her flight. In the snapshots, she looks effortlessly stylish in a white sleeveless tee, wrapped in a matching shawl, and sporting reading glasses that highlight her dimpled smile.

One photo offers a glimpse of the novel ‘The 5 Love Languages’, accompanied by a cozy cup of tea. Another snap features a tempting spread of fruits and a chocolate pastry.

In her caption, she writes, “A little love, some sunshine and an interesting read… catching flights has become second nature since my Miss World days, and I absolutely love giving myself some me time post wheels up… Also, before jumping to conclusions, this book is simply a fun read; humans and their ways interest me. But I guess love isn’t only for a significant other; there are so many relationships that fuel our life. I would 100% recommend!”

On the work front, the young diva made her acting debut in 2022 with the historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, in which she essayed the role of Sanyogita. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie starrer Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, revolving around the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.

Manushi then featured in 2023 in the comedy drama ‘The Great Indian Family’, opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles.

She then essayed the role of a wing commander in 2024 Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie ‘Operation Valentine’. She starred opposite Varun Tej in the action drama film, which was based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, and produced by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda, the movie featured Navdeep and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles.

Manushi last featured in science fiction action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-produced the film with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The leading ladies of the movie are Manushi, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Manushi now has action thriller ‘Tehran’ in her kitty. It is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie stars John Abraham, Manushi and Neeru Bajwa.

Priyanka Chopra drops stunning pictures with team of the ‘Citadel’ Universe

Mumbai– Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle and shared snapshots from the London premiere of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform Instagram, Priyanka shared a powerful picture in which she was seen posing with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Italian actress Matilda De Angelis.

Priyanka captioned the post, “The Women and team of the Citadel Universe (with emoji of a knife, wine glasses and lips) Citadel (US), Citadel (India): Honey Bunny, Citadel (Italy) Diana’

In the pictures, Priyanka was seen in a stunning orange-colored gown, while Samantha donned a black dress and paired it with sheer pants and Matilda joined the company in a golden dress embellished with gold embroidery.

In other pictures, Priyanka shared a solo image of her while flaunting her powerful personality and in the other snapshot, the trio were seen laughing together.

Priyanka also shared a powerful group picture from the premiere in which all the makers of the ‘Citadel Cinematic Universe’ in one frame.

She also shared a candid picture with actress Matilda in which Priyanka was seen laughing like there was no tomorrow while Matilda smiled gently.

For the unversed, earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attended the premiere of London, with the makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

On the work front, Priyanka has started her shoot shoot schedule for the upcoming season which features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The show was created by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

Meanwhile, the premiere of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny is all set for November 7, 2024 which also features Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher, Simran and Emma Canning in crucial roles.

‘Citadel: Diana’ will be based on another timeline that is set in the year 2030 in the city of Milan where an ex-agent Diana Cavelieri goes undercover to destroy a powerful enemy group known as Manticore.

The series will be streaming from October 10, 2024 on Prime Video. (IANS)