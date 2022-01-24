Bollywood Roundup: Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

Varun treats fans with unseen wedding pics on 1st anniversary with Natasha

Mumbai– On his first wedding anniversary on Monday, actor Varun Dhawan treated his fans with a string of unseen pictures from his D-Day celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun shared a slew of pictures on Instagram from the ceremony where the couple exchanged garlands.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor captioned the image: “1”.

He then shared a few more pictures with his lady love Natasha and wrote: “To infinity and beyond – buzz lightyear.”

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

Shilpa Shetty: My heart goes out to kids affected by pandemic

Mumbai– On World Education Day on Monday, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra put out an emotional note for children, who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a throwback picture from school days.

“My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can’t interact with friends, can’t have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour,” Shilpa wrote.

She added: “While we can’t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them. We need to take baby steps.

“This World Education Day, let’s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here’s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy! Happy World Education Day!”

On the work front, Shilpa, who is currently seen as a judge on ‘India’s Got Talent’, will be seen in the film ‘Nikamma’. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Sonakshi Sinha gives quirky reply on being asked about getting married

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha gave a witty answer when she was asked about tying the knot during a question and answer session on social media.

Sonakshi treated her fans with an interactive session, where she asked her fans “what did you get upto this weekend?”

A user asked her: “Mam everyone is getting married when will you get married?”

To which, Sonakshi gave a quirky reply: “Everyone is also getting Covid? Should I get that too?”

Speaking about her upcoming work in cinema, Sonakshi was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

The actress is all set to make her web series debut with ‘Fallen’, where she plays a cop and will also be seen in ‘Bulbul Tarang’.

Manushi Chhillar: Wanted to create platform to brings women icons together

Mumbai– Former beauty queen and debutante Manushi Chhillar is launching a social media property named ‘Limitless’ that will see her speak to the country’s most inspiring women icons.

Manushi wants to bring out the backstories of these influential women and also find out what motivates them to constantly shatter gender stereotypes.

Manushi says: “Growing up and even now, I’ve been in awe of so many women icons who are working incessantly to break the glass ceiling. They inspire fellow women across the world to dream big.

“I always harboured the thought of creating a digital property that enables me to talk to these icons and help me get to know more about their lives, how their mind works and what inspires them.”

She added: “And what better day than National Girl Child Day to launch this project, which is really close to my heart, with the hugely decorated athlete and an icon in every sense of the word, Geeta Phogat.

“We hail from the same state and her contribution towards making women aware that they are capable of wonderful things. She changed the discourse of women rights in our state and country.”

Manushi further states that it her absolute honour to start this special project titled ‘Limitless’ with Geeta and hopes that everyone will like what their conversation has touched upon.

“I have always wanted to create a platform that brings women icons from across our country together.”

About why she named this digital IP Limitless, Manushi reveals: “Limitless pretty much sums up what this project is about – it will celebrate the unbound potential of being a woman. Through the voices of these icons, we aim to trigger a necessary conversation about bettering society and foster a spirit of equality. I’m going to work hard in building this in the months to come.”

She added: “Every girl child has limitless potential to shine bright – all they need is correct support system and the correct environment that empowers them constantly to realise their true potential.

“Through this conversation series, we will hope to talk to some of the most remarkable girls who, through sheer will power and harnessing of talent, are icons of modern day India. They are a source of inspiration to girls across the country.”

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’.

‘Prithviraj’ is based on the life and valour of the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. (IANS)