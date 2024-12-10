Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Taapsee Pannu gives ‘Rani’ vibes in black and gold ensemble

Mumbai– Looking every-inch like royalty, Taapsee Pannu gave a “Rani” twist with her black and gold outfit.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures of herself dressed in a black and gold one shoulder dress. The actress completed her look with drop diamond earrings, dewy make-up and her hair was tied neatly into a bun.

“Giving a Rani like twist to the evening,” Taapsee captioned the post.

The actress mentioned about her popular character Rani from the film “Haseen Dilruba” franchise, where she played the role of Rani Kashyap.

Talking about “Haseen Dillruba”, a romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film premiered in July 2021. It follows a woman, who is suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage while investigating police officers looking for clues to arrest her.

A sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix in August 2024. The original cast was joined by Sunny Kaushal. The film followed from where the first part left, where escaping from the police in Agra, Rani and Rishu decide to elope together. When their plan goes awry, Rani seeks a helping hand from a kind admirer.

The actress will next be seen in “Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan?” with actor Pratik Gandhi. The upcoming project is a comedy-drama that brings Taapsee and Pratik together for the first time.

Taapsee will be seen playing her first comedy role as a feisty cop. Pratik will be seen in a very different avatar as the young newly-wedded scion of a ‘Masala’ magnate family.

She was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Saiyami Kher: Taking on the role of someone in uniform has been a journey of deep respect

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher says taking on the role of someone in uniform in “Agni”, especially as a firefighter, has been a journey of deep respect, understanding, and responsibility for her.

In “Agni”, Saiyami stepped into the role of a firefighter. With this film, Kher aims to shed light on the sacrifices made by firefighters and the intense physical and mental demands they face daily.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, “Agni” also stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

“I feel incredibly honored to portray a firefighter on screen,” Saiyami said.

She added: “Taking on the role of someone in uniform, especially as a firefighter, has been a journey of deep respect, understanding, and responsibility. Firefighters put their lives on the line to protect others, often without the recognition they deserve.”

The actress said that she feels ashamed how little she knew about all that the fire department does before this film.

“My hope is that through this film, audiences will gain an appreciation for their sacrifices and courage, and that we can bring even a fraction of the honor they deserve to the screen.”

For her role, Saiyami trained with real-life firefighters for ‘Agni’

The actress said: “As an actor with every film I have done I have gotten to learn a new skill. And I take immense pride in that. Be it horse riding for Mirzya, counting notes like a banker for choked, cricket for ghoomer and now firefighting for Agni!”

She shared that preparing for this role was deeply inspiring and exciting.

“Spending time with real firefighters gave me an understanding of how little I knew about firefighters in our city and what all they have to endure. The number of female firefighters also was an eye opener. The training sessions were very exciting.”

“I learned how to handle equipment, did the drills the firefighter do. Seeing the sacrifices these men and women make every day—often at great risk to themselves—was incredibly humbling. We want people witness the world of firefighters and the bravery it takes to do what they do. I wish and hope we have done justice to their commitment.”

The cast also includes Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

“Agni” premiered on Prime Video on December 6.

Bhumi Pednekar roots for ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant Chum Darang

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has extended support for her “Badhai Do” co-star Chum Darang, who is currently seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18”.

A post about “Badhai Do” was shared on behalf of Chum on her Instagram handle along with a slew of stills from the film, which released in 2022 and showed a couple in a lavender marriage.

The post read: “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Badhaai Do. Working with such a talented and dedicated team has been an incredibly enriching experience.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, especially to those who believed in me and entrusted me with this role @jungleepictures @vineetjain12 @amritapndy

The journey of bringing this story to life was truly special, and I am proud of the work we have done together.”

The post further read: “The film’s message is one that is close to my heart, and I am thankful for the chance to contribute to such an important and impactful project. A special thank you to my director, producer, writers and everyone involved.”

Bhumi, who played Chum’s love interest in the movie, turned cheerleader for the contestant.

Taking to the comment section, Bhumi wrote: “Chum rooting for you.”

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, “Badhaai Do” is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film “Badhaai Ho”. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Sheeba Chaddha and Seema Pahwa.

Talking about “Bigg Boss 18”, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the show currently has Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Sara Arfeen khan, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Yamini Malhotra and Eden Rose as contestants.

The show, which began on October 6, did not have any eviction on the “Weekend Ka Vaar”. Contestants who walked towards the exit door include Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Gunratan Sadavarte, Nyrraa M Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Hema sharma, Arfeen Khan and Aditi Mistry.

Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha opens up on his religious side

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha, who is an MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), recently shared that he is a deeply religious person.

The politician and youth leader from AAP spoke with a private news channel, and opened up on many aspects related to his personal and political life.

During the interview, Raghav said that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva, and that he considers Lord Shiva as his spiritual inspiration. He said that he is influenced by his father Sunil Chadha who for the last 40 years, offers water to the Shivling as the first task before he leaves home in the morning.

The politician said that he has grown up seeing the atmosphere of Shiva Bhakti in the house and he also takes inspiration from his father, and starts his day by offering water to the Shivling first thing in the morning. Raghav says that both he and his wife Parineeti Chopra are very religious and have great faith in God.

However, he noted that he doesn’t like to speak much on his spiritual side and tries to keep it personal and not make it too public. Last month, he celebrated his birthday by visiting Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and also participated in the Ganga Aarti.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year in an intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony was attended by the dignitaries from the political world and also the members of the Hindi film industry. A video from the wedding ceremony also went viral on social media. Parineeti had also dedicated a song to Raghav during their wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ alongside the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Mrunal Thakur seen enjoying the ‘sweater weather’

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur is seen enjoying the “sweater weather” as she shares a selfie.

Mrunal took to Instagram stories, where she posted a selfie. In the picture, the actress is seen looking into the camera dressed in a black turtleneck and pouting. The actress completed her look with chunky sunglasses, small hoop earrings and her hair tied into a high ponytail.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sweater weather.”

On December 9, the actress celebrated one year of her film “Hi Nanna” with unseen images and videos from the shoot.

Mrunal took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video. The clip has her look test, videos from the sets, moments shared with her co-stars, dubbing sessions and a few glimpses of her behind-the-scenes moments among many others.

“Happy 1 year #teamhinana,” she wrote as the caption.

“Hi Nanna” released in 2023. The Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Shouryuv and also stars Nani. The film was officially announced in January 2023 under the tentative title Nani 30, as it is Nani’s 30th film as the lead actor, and the official title was announced in July 2023. It was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Coonoor, and wrapped by late-September 2023.

The film told the tale of a loving father and his adorable 6-year-old daughter. The duo find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.

Mrunal recently featured in the sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” where she shared screen space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

The actress was seen shooting in the scenic locales of Uttarakhand for a yet-untitled romantic film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has “Son of Sardaar 2” with Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy venture featuring Varun Dhawan under the direction of David Dhawan.

She also has an upcoming film “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the lineup.

Salman shares adorable video of ‘Mother India’ Salma Khan dancing on her birthday

Mumbai– As Salma Khan turned 83, her son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had a special way of wishing his “mother India”, who is married to legendary screenwriter Salim Khan.

Salma celebrated her birthday in Mumbai at her daughter Arpita Khan’s newly launched restaurant in Mumbai. The “Dabangg” star took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of his mother dancing with brother Sohail Khan.

For the caption, the “Wanted” actor wrote: “Mummyyyyyy happy birthday…. Mother India, our world…..”

Salman’s former flame and actress Sangeeta Bijlani took to the comment section and wrote: “Happy birthday mom.”

Actor Sohail took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of videos dancing with his “mother India.”

In one Video, Salma could be seen cutting a big cake with daughters Arpita, Alvira and other members of her family standing alongside her.

He had captioned: “Happy birthday mother India (red heart emoji).”

Salma, who is born as Sushila Charak, and Salim Khan have four children together; three sons, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, and one daughter, Alvira. In 1981, Salim married actress Helen.

Recently, Salman performed for his Dabangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai. He also took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the venue in which he could be seen rehearsing for the performance.

The event marked his first global appearance since receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor was joined by other stars on the tour including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva and Maniesh Paul.

This comes amid death threats issued to Salman by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier, in October this year, Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was gunned down near his office in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique, who was very close to the Hindi film fraternity, was killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (IANS)