Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sushmita Sen: Just like Aarya, I can go to any extent for my two daughters

Mumbai– Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has drawn parallels between her real self and her reel character Aarya.

Sushmita represents strong women and especially mothers who could kill or die for their children in any circumstances.

Talking about motherhood and her character of Aarya, Sushmita said: “Aarya is synonymous with motherhood. She is the epitome of grace and strength. I am elated to be associated with her story and her journey of motherhood. I admire Aarya for being a warrior and surpassing every hurdle that comes her way.”

Sushmita describes Aarya as “bold and has emerged as a fierce lioness who wants to protect her children at any cost.”

“I have raised my two daughters single-handedly and I know I can go to any extent for them just like Aarya does in the series. I thoroughly resonate with her zeal to move ahead, no matter what and prevail through every hindrance.”

She added: “Motherhood is the most beautiful thing in the world and I absolutely enjoy playing such a strong mother, on-screen as well. Moreover, I hope audiences are looking forward to Aarya season 3.”

Sushmita is currently shooting for ‘Aarya’ season 3. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranveer gives a soft kiss on Deepika’s lips during her TIME magazine interview

Mumbai– Known for not shying away from flaunting their romance, star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did it again but this time during her interview for TIME magazine, where she appeared on the cover as a “global star”.

Amid the interview, Deepika got a surprise visit from her husband Ranveer and he called it a “cosmic” coincidence as she was about to discuss her marriage in the interview.

As he entered, he gave a soft kiss on Deepika’s lips and said that he dropped to say hi as he was shooting next door. He just wished her “Have a great day” and starts to leave.

However, Deepika told him about how his arrival coincided with the question about marriage.

He said, “what a cosmic thing to have happened.”

As Deepika asked the interviewer to continue, she is asked about how long they have been married, to which

Ranveer said that they have been together for 10-11 years.

As they talked about it, they also held hands and Deepika said: “what are we doing?” to which Ranveer replied, “I just came to say hi”.

Deepika then gets into the interview mode and talks about her romantic married life.

“I love spending time, my husband and I. I married my best friend. I think the fact that we are just so goofy with each other. I can feel like absolutely myself, my most vulnerable, my most clumsy, my most expressive.”

She called him, her “happy place.”

The couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in November, 2018.

Hrithik on ‘Vikram Vedha’: Tried doing something which was a bit whacko for me

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has talked about his film ‘Vikram Vedha’ and shared that he tried doing something which was a “bit whacko” for him.

The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is now airing online, with its digital premiere being made free for the viewers. He also asked if his experiment in the film worked.

“Really eager for you all to watch #VikramVedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me 🙂 I wonder if it has worked YOU tell me! Also by the way, you can watch the digital premiere absolutely FREE! Which I think is amazing, well done @officialjiocinemafor making this happen!,” Hrithik, who played a gangster in the film, wrote.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is a neo-noir film and is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. It is inspired by the Indian folktale ‘Baital Pachisi’. The Hindi version also stars Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani. In the film, a police officer sets out to track down and kill a dreaded gangster.

Directing Anupam Kher so early in my career was a landmark: ‘Happy Birthday’ director

Mumbai– Director Prasad Kadam, who has helmed shorts films ‘Chuha Billi’ and ‘Happy Birthday’, calls it a landmark to direct veteran actor Anupam Kher in such an early stage of his career.

“Getting an opportunity to direct veteran actor Anupam Kher at such an early stage of my career was a big landmark,” he shares.

Apart from the short films, he has directed music videos and another short film, Verses of War starring Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Roy.

Looking back, Prasad has been born and raised in Mumbai suburbs. He grew up as a bright student and was awarded a scholarship for his MBA and went to the UK. He has worked as an Investment Banker in Dubai for a couple of years, but it was his passion for filmmaking that made him quit his lucrative job to come back to Mumbai.

“I am a self-taught filmmaker. I learnt the techniques from YouTube. But no one can teach you the aesthetics of cinema, that you learn on your own,” he says.

Having a good corporate knowledge, he managed to get a few ad films to produce and direct under his production house. Looking at his eye for creativity and passion for filmmaking, he soon received offers for music videos and later for short Films. His short ‘Happy Birthday’ has won Best Film and Best Actor’s award at New York City International Film Festival 2021. Prasad will soon make his full length Hindi feature film debut.

“I always knew being an outsider and especially having no background in filmmaking, it won’t be easy getting a break. I had to start from scratch and move on from time to time. I started with making wedding films, then ads, music videos and now narrative.”

“It’s a long journey which I managed to cover in a short span of time only because I knew when to move on. Filmmaking is a non-ending struggle. It’s a constant battle of art versus business, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” he adds.

‘Happy Birthday’ is all set to release in India on FNP Media’s YouTube channel on Friday, May 12. It’s his second project.

“When we were casting for it, we didn’t imagine we would get to work with Anupam sir. But he likes to challenge himself and experiment with different formats.”

“He was thrilled to be part of this project after he was convinced we are a bunch of talented and passionate youngsters. But to be frank, he was the one who was the youngest talent on the set. His energy and dedication is unmatched,” he ends. (IANS)