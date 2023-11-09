Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Mrunal Thakur, Deepika Padukone, and more…

I had kind of stagnated as an actor: Sushmita Sen

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen has talked about her transformative experience of working in ‘Aarya’. She said that she had kind of stagnated as an actor and after meeting filmmaker Ram Madhavani she said yes to the web-series.

Sushmita said: “I had kind of stagnated as an actor. I was not learning anything, and I wanted to learn. I did not want to do the old stuff again, almost like running a factory of what is almost a creative endeavor. Then I met Ram, and he showed me Aarya. In flat five minutes, I said yes, and I thought, ‘My god, I have to pull this off.’

She added, “He came to me and said, ‘I’ll need you to do workshops. You’ll have to unlearn and relearn.’ I was like, ‘This is what I’ve been wanting. There’s a lot I have to unlearn because I’m a 90s kid and a 90s actor.’ So there was a lot to do there, and the process was made so friendly and so warm that I came back as a newcomer with a completely different approach.”

Sushmita said that she has been “scared of theatre my whole life.”

She added: “He made us do theatre. There are no cuts. You’re performing in an open, controlled environment, and our takes can go about to 30 to 40 minutes in one take.”

‘Aarya Season 3’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mrunal Thakur explains the delay in release of ‘Pippa’

Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur, who’s now rated as one of the most talented actresses in the country, has pened up on why the release of the 1971 War film ‘Pippa’ got delayed.

Mrunal, who started her career in television but is now firmly a Bollywood star, said ‘Pippa’, which will premiere on Amazon Prime from November 10, “is like my baby and it takes nine months for the baby to come out”.

“There are a few films which don’t require so much attention because they are simple. In ‘Pippa’ there is a lot of work, VFX and the team shot at a number of locations. I was part of the first schedule but for the second and third schedule it was a very tough shoot,” she said.

She said this is the kind of journey that a film like ‘Pippa’ takes.

“The release of the film is not in my hands, but I am doing my best for the promotion of the film because I believed in the film when I signed it,” Mrunal said.

“Also, I feel ‘Pippa’ is coming at the right time. I want to see a film like this on Diwali with my family.”

Mrunal has been doing films in various languages, saying, “I love speaking different languages and it is never that I get more love from the audience of one particular language. It is always about the story. Also as an actor I don’t want language to be my barrier. So there are no north and south films for me. I believe in the stories.”

A biographical war film, ‘Pippa’ is based on the life of the then Captain Balram Singh Mehta of the 45 Cavalry tank regiment, who fought the Battle of Garibpur in East Pakistan in 1971.

The film, directed by Raja Menon, features Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. Produced by RSVP Films and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Pippa’ will be released on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

Deepika Padukone, her past relationships mocked at college event, netizens furious

Mumbai– A video allegedly from Benaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, which talks about the dating history of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, has gone viral and is being called out by the online community.

The video, which is making rounds on the Internet, shows a female student, portraying Deepika’s character ‘Mastani’ as she stands at the centre of the stage. She is surrounded by male students. In the video, each male student has dressed up as individuals rumoured to be her past boyfriends or connections.

The performance looks like a satire on the actress’s idea of ‘casual dating’ which she spoke about during one of the recent episodes of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ hosted by Karan Johar.

During the episode Deepika shared that both she and her husband Ranveer Singh were open to idea of casual dating before they got engaged.

After her appearance on the show Deepika became the subject of memes and jokes due to her perspective on ‘casual’ dating.

The already distasteful video takes an even worse turn when the students dub it ‘Deepika ki Kahaani, BHU ki Zubaani’ and start showing the pictures of the people whom the actress has allegedly dated in the past.

Netizens have strongly reacted against the video, calling the performance the “character assassination” of the actress.

One Internet user wrote, “Memes are ok but this is the character assassination of Indian actress Deepika Padukone! It just shows the mindset of the cheapest! It’s a shameful act.”

A second user wrote, “Character assassination of Deepika wasn’t enough on social media that a renowned university actually allowed it live!! just so low of them, this is truly the reason why as a society we can’t grow man.”

A third user demanded a legal action, as they wrote, “This situation unquestionably warrants a defamation lawsuit. Deepika’s legal team should take action. I’m not stating this solely as a fan; subjecting any individual to character assassination in a public setting and on the internet is a form of mental harassment.”

Anupam Kher wraps up the shoot of ‘Vijay 69’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s upcoming film tentatively titled ‘Vijay 69’ has wrapped up its shooting. After having endured injuries and a hectic schedule, the wrap-up was joyously celebrated with the actor calling it one of the best films he has ever done.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ghost’ star shared a whole reel of the wrap up celebrations and captioned: “And it is a #FilmWrap for #’Vijay69’! What an incredible, exhilarating and satisfying journey this has been!! In a career span of 40 years and having done 540 films, I came across a film which enhances my own philosophy of ‘never giving up’. There is a sense of emptiness within me that the shoot is over, but I am extremely eager to share, my journey of this beautiful film with all of you.”

Expressing gratitude to the cast and crew, he added: “Thank you @yrf! Thank you my genius writer/director , #AkshayRoy! Thank you, my fellow actors, technicians for your love, warmth & appreciation throughout the making of Vijay69!!”

Concluding his post, he wrote: “Sorry! If I hurt anybody unintentionally during the making of this film. Special thanks to my friend @chunkypanday for the person and the performance he has put in here! Jai to all!”

In the long reel, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor was seen cutting a giant chocolate cake with the words ‘Vijay 69’ spelled on the cake. Before cutting the cake, he thanked the cast, crew, technicians for their work and said: “Now it is finally a wrap-up for ‘Vijay 69’ and I have to say that among the 540 films I have done, this is one of the top 10 best I have done.”

Director Akshay Roy thanking the veteran actor said: “Thank you so much for giving us so much of yourself for this film.” Turning his attention to the others he said: “Thank you so much to everyone, lots of love to you all!”

Wrapping up the shoot, they cut the cake and the entire crew joyfully celebrated. While much of the film’s details under wraps it will narrate the life of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

Ananya Panday feels ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ while talking about Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday, who appeared on the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Sara Ali Khan, spoke about her equation with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who she is rumoured to be dating.

Show host Karan Johar started the show with ‘Namaste Darshakon’, a popular phrase that Sara Ali Khan uses on her social media. As Sara and Ananya walked towards the couch, Sara (talking about Ananya) said: “We met at the gym today. We worked out together. She has been coming for the past three classes of mine.”

Ananya said: “She’s a tough person to workout with.”

As KJo probed Ananya in his signature style asking indirectly about Aditya Roy Kapur with reference to the two being spotted together on holidays recently.

Ananya responded with a relationship advice: “Do what works for you,” which was followed by fiercely drawing out her guards: “Somethings are private and special. And it should be kept that way (sic).”

She then manoeuvred the conversation to her professional life because “no one is talking about it” as the actress mentioned. But Karan wasn’t the one to give up so easily as he said: “I will get to that but are you in a friendzone with Aditya Roy Kapur?”

Ananya somehow managed to say “We are friends” three times.

Elsewhere during the rapid fire, Karan threw a direct question to Ananya: “Are you dating Aditya Roy Kapur?”

Responding to the same, Ananya said: “I’m feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur answering that question.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sara Ali Khan on breakup with Kartik Aaryan: ‘It isn’t always easy’

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for films like ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’, spoke about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

Sara along with actress Ananya Panday graced the latest episode of the 8th season of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ hosted by Karan Johar.

During the course of the episode, KJo mentioned that both actresses share a common ex whom they dated at different times.

Talking about the same, Karan said: “It’s great to know that you are contemporaries, vying for similar paths in the movies. You also have ex-boyfriends in common. It’s quite normal.”

The filmmaker further mentioned: “You actually both are very civil with Kartik, I mean where it started, and that’s great. The fact that you can be comfortable with your ex with each other though you have dated the same man. It’s kind of easy, right?”

Responding to that, Sara said: “I don’t want to put it like that, ‘Yeah it’s easy’ because then it comes across as frivolous than it is. It isn’t always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it’s friends, professionally, romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever it’s today, whatever it’s tomorrow’. It’s not like that.”

The actress said: “It does affect you, these things. You have to rise beyond that. There actually are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I’ll never talk to you again. All these ‘nevers’ and ‘always’ nahi hota (doesn’t happen).”.

Karan then spoke about his own friendships with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol once hit a rough patch but they sorted things out eventually.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)