Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Salman Khan, Dino Morea, and more…

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2 will be available for streaming from June 17 on JioCinema.

However, the guessing game continues as fans of the show speculate if Sunny Leone is entering as the 13th surprise contestant or if will she be a co-host alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

After her stint in ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 5, Sunny went on to feature in some memorable songs and films.

Commenting on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared: “Coming on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny.”

The actress was a contestant on the show’s television counterpart during its 5th season from where she embarked on her Bollywood journey.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, whose film ‘Kennedy’ recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to make an appearance on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2.

Salman Khan makes grand entry on double-decker bus for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2, is promising more swag and attitude than ever, and his fiery and grand entry for the show is a testament to the same.

Making the entry, the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor was seen standing on the top of a black double-decker bus driving in the middle of a forested road, with the banners of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2, with the bus showing the sign in bold letters “ISS BAAR JANTA HAI BOSS”.

The superstar donned an orange shirt for the occasion complete with his stylish goggles and a beard that screams swag.

Taking OTT to the next level, the actor went all ‘Dabangg’ with his look with the beats of the show’s electrifying anthem ‘Lagi Bagi’ playing in the background as he posed for the shutterbugs in his inimitable charm and swag.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 promises to be a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of unique elements and unexpected twists with a decor that looks trippy and exciting. This season, viewers have the power to directly engage with the show and influence its ultimate outcome, adding an extra layer to the immersion.

Dino Morea’s phone goes dead at Mumbai airport, seeks help from paparazzi

Mumbai– Actor Dino Morea, best known for his roles in films such as ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’, ‘Raaz’ and ‘Solo’, recently found himself in a difficult spot when he was stranded at the Mumbai Airport with no battery in his phone.

The actor was rescued at the last moment by the paparazzi, when one of the media photographers handed Dino his phone and helped him get in touch with the actor’s driver.

Thanking the media for their assistance, Dino took to his social media and said: “Thank you for the phone.”

Known to have a typically friendly demeanour and a good relationship with the media and paparazzi, his post began doing rounds on social media, and quickly gained traction, receiving an outpour of likes, comments, and shares from his fans and followers.Most recently, Dino Morea was seen in the Telugu spy action flick ‘Agent’ and is currently scheduled to shoot the Malayalam film ‘Bandra’.

Ishwak Singh of ‘Rocket Boys’ joins Vaani Kapoor in ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’

Mumbai– Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Rocket Boys’, will be seen sharing the screen with the Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming social comedy film ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’. The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan.

Ishwak has already completed shooting for his part in ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, a source informed. The film is set in the 1990s and will see Vaani portraying the character of a porn star lookalike in the film.

Speaking about Ishwak’s involvement, a source in the production said: “Ishwak is the perfect fit for this role. His chemistry with Vaani Kapoor will undoubtedly captivate audiences, and we are excited to present their fresh pairing on-screen.”

Director Sonali Rattan, has been an associate director to filmmaker husband Kunal Deshmukh on notable films like ‘Jannat’, ‘Tum Mile’, ‘Raja Natwarlal’ and ‘Shiddat’. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. (IANS)