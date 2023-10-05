Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, and more…

Mumbai– Bollywood livewire actor Ranveer Singh on Thursday shared pictures with former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him ‘Mera Mahi’.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared two photos, in which they are seen flashing their smiles for the cameras. In another photo, the actor can be seen giving a sweet kiss on Dhoni’s cheek.

Ranveer is wearing a black tee, and is sporting a moustache, while Dhoni is donning a blue formal shirt.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ fame actor captioned the post as: “Mera Mahi #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother”, followed by a red heart emoji.

The post was liked by Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Ranveer replied to Sakshi with a red heart emoticon.

Nupur Sanon wrote: “At the top”, followed by an evil eye emoji.

Fans commented on the post, and wrote: “Two GOATS of India”, “that’s bloody brilliant !! champions”,”hot and cool together”, “Baba and Mahi! 2 Gem”, “Haaaye that kiss”, “Mera Rambo”, and “Singh is King”, among many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in romantic comedy family drama film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

The film stars Ranveer and Alia Bhatt as a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

The flick also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in pivotal roles.

He next has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Ali, Richa announce their wedding documentary ‘RiAlity’: It captures those real emotions

Mumbai– Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have shared the first glimpse of their wedding documentary titled ‘RiAlity’.

This special reveal coincides with the one-year anniversary of the conclusion of their wedding celebrations.

Richa said: “The documentary was always something we wanted to do and then Rahul, our director, had this whole vision from an outside perspective.”

The documentary is directed by Rahul Singh Datta, with a unique perspective of his own view of how the wedding and days leading to it were, where the couple were never once sat down and interviewed to give their take during the documentary.

Richa added: “He (the director) wanted the story to be told raw, unfiltered and in a way that maybe we don’t see at weddings usually. I too love those wedding videos and they’re beautiful. But we always wanted to do something different and ‘RiAlity’ I feel justifies who we are as people.”

“We genuinely believe that we are two humble actors from humble backgrounds and we set out to do this intimate wedding and not everything is always so glossy, happy leading to the most happiest moment of your life. The documentary captures that. It captures those real emotions.”

The documentary looks at it from the perspective of everyone else involved like an outsider in perspective and how they viewed Richa and Ali’s love story evolved to their D-Day.

The first sneak peek into ‘RiAlity’ promises an emotionally charged, authentic narrative that will resonate with viewers on a deeply personal level.

Neha Dhupia to make her OTT series debut

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Neha Dhupia is all set to make her mark in the digital space with a quirky comedy about modern-day human relationships.

Neha shared: “I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It’s a fun concept and I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script had tied in with it.”

The show is being helmed by a debutant director and will go on floors in late October.

The show explores modern-day human relationships from the perspective of a nuclear family.

The shoot for the show is expected to start in late October.

Neha previously starred in ‘Lust Stories’, which was an anthology of short films produced by Ashi Dua, and is now foraying for the first time into the space of a full-fledged digital series.

On the movie front, Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’, a vigilante thriller film directed by Behzad Khambata. It also stars Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma.